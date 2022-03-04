Assassinate Putin? US Senator Lindsey Graham Calls on Russians to Kill President to End War

As Russia increases the intensity of the Ukraine war, a US Senator has called on Russians to assassinate Vladimir Putin, maintaining that it is the only way possible to end the ongoing war.

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham made the call on Twitter on Thursday night (local time) comparing Putin to Roman dictator Julius Caesar and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

"Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?," said Graham, adding, "The only way this end is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service."

Only Russian People Can Fix This

Emphasizing that the only people who can fix this are the Russian people, Graham said: "Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in the darkness you need to step up to the plate."

Resolution Against Russia

The Senator earlier on Thursday had also introduced a resolution condemning the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and Russian military commanders for committing flagrant acts of aggression and atrocities rising to the level of war crimes against humanity and crimes against the Ukrainian people.

The Republican Senator's call to assassinate Putin comes after Volodymyr Zelensky urged Europe to take immediate actions against Moscow as Putin's troops shelled the continent's largest nuclear power plant Friday morning.

Zelensky had said that if the Zaporizhzhia plant in the port city of Enerhodar had exploded, it would be the end for everyone. The end for Europe. The evacuation of Europe.