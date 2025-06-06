The Squid Game season 2 finale kept the viewers on the edge with surprising plot twists and a shocking death. The heartbreaking scene kept the viewers wondering what lies ahead for Seong Gi Hun and the other surviving contestants. Now, after six months, the K-drama series is returning with its third and final season towards the end of June. The followers of this thriller series are eagerly waiting to see if Seong Gi Hun will succeed in his mission.

The biggest question is how Seong Gi Hun will protect the surviving contestants and put an end to this deadly game. Will the survival thriller series answer all the burning questions the viewers have when the show returns with its third and final season on Friday (June 27)?

Here is everything we know so far about Squid Game season 3, including the story, cast, premiere, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

When Does Squid Game Season 3 Premiere?

The highly anticipated third and final installment of Netflix's survival thriller drama series will premiere on Friday (June 27).

Who is in the Squid Game Season 3 Cast?

It has been confirmed that Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Yim Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, Kang Ae Shim, Chae Gook Hee, David Lee, Roh Jae Won, and Jo Yu Ri will reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel. The post-credit scenes of Season 2 and the first poster of Season 3 introduced a new male robot named Cheol Su.

What is the Plot of Squid Game Season 3?

The launch poster and first few stills of this installment teased intense challenges for the surviving contestants. The viewers can look forward to watching the endgame with high-stakes challenges. VIPs will join when the surviving contestants move towards the last few rounds. Meanwhile, Jun Ho will try hard to track the game's hidden location before the game ends.

The surviving contestants for the final installment include Myung Gi, Dae Ho, Hyun Ju, Yong Sik, Geum Ja, Jun Hee, Seon Nyeo, Min Su, and Nam Gyu. They will have to play deadly new games to survive, and the viewers can expect bloody battles. The newly released individual posters of the surviving contestants tease a new journey for each of them.