Squid Game 3: Netflix Responds to Rumors About Leonardo DiCaprio's Casting; Releases Teaser, Poster

Squid Game 3 will premiere this year, and there are several rumors about Leonardo DiCaprio's casting. Netflix has responded to the speculations by releasing an official statement revealing that the American actor will not appear in the Korean television series.

According to a K-media report, the American actor has completed filming a surprise appearance in the K-drama series. The production took place with tight security, and all details about the actor's role in the show have been kept under wraps to avoid spoilers. The media report by OSEN stated that the actor is playing a minor role in the third season.

Netflix released an official statement on Wednesday (January 2), responding to casting speculations. A representative of the American streaming giant stated that Dicaprio will not appear in the third season because he is not a part of the show.

"The rumors are completely false. Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio's involvement in Squid Game Season 3 are entirely unfounded," the Netflix representative stated.

Squid Game 3 Teaser Poster

Netflix released an official poster and a teaser announcing the premiere of Squid Game 3. The poster and the teaser feature Young Hee, the iconic and unforgettable figure from the Red Light, Green Light game. Young Hee is not alone this time because the new robot character, Cheol Su, is with her. Cheol Su made his first appearance during the post-credits scene of the season 2 finale.

Korean drama lovers thanked Netflix for releasing the first poster and teaser of Squid Game 3 as a New Year gift. A few followers of the K-drama series were curious to know about the return of player 246 and T.O.P.

Meanwhile, Netflix revealed that Squid Game 2 set a new record by becoming the most-watched show on Netflix in the first week of its release, with 68 million views. The drama series also became the seventh most popular non-English TV show on Netflix.

Watch the Teaser: