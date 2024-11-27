Squid Game 2: Everything About New Sequel of Netflix Mystery Thriller Drama Series 

Squid Game 2 is only a month away from its premiere on Netflix. The followers of this mystery thriller drama, focusing on a mysterious survival game, are eagerly waiting for the new sequel. The second season will feature cast member Lee Jung Jae reprising his role as Seong Gi Hun. The player who won the reward of 45.6 billion won (approximately $34.5 million) rejoin the survival game.

The main trailer and the newly released poster feature the return of actor Jung Jee as Gi Hun. The poster shows him leading the new players at the start of the game. He runs along with the other players in a brightly lit game arena. When the childhood game turns into a brutal death match again, the bloodied bodies of the eliminated players scatter everywhere.

Squid Game will return with a new set of players in the second season, which will premiere on Thursday (December 26). The main trailer teases a showdown between Gi Hun and the Frontman in Squid Game 2. It shows the former winner boarding a mysterious limousine and requesting the Frontman to let him rejoin the game. The promotional clip introduces the new players and shares a glimpse of the deadly game.

Casts

The new sequel of this mystery thriller drama series will feature Im Siwan as Myung Gi, contestant 333. He was a crypto YouTuber who lost all his money and caused financial losses to his followers due to misguided coin investments. Yang Dong Geun will appear as Yong Sik, a former gambler who joins the game to prepay his debut.

Kang Ae Shim will play Geum Ja, Yong Sik's mother. She joins the deadly survival game to protect her family. Lee Seo Hwan will portray Jung Bae, Gi Hun's friend. Jo Yu Ri will feature Joon Hee. The person spends much money believing in incorrect investment tips. Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Lee Jin Uk, and Park Sung Hoon will join the mystery thriller drama as new players.

Spoilers and Preview

After watching the posters and trailers of Squid Game 2, the followers of this mystery thriller series came up with several theories. Lee Byung Hun said the guesses are fascinating but far from what is happening in the new sequel. According to him, the second season of this Netflix drama series is way more exciting than anybody can imagine.