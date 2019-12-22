Steve Austin had a successful association with WWE and had shared good relationship with its boss, Vince McMahon. At the same time, there were days when he had strong disagreements with him and used to lose his cool.

The Rattlesnake has opened about one such incident that occurred in Cleveland. Austin was upset with Vince McMahon for booking with an opponent which with whom he was unwilling to clash in the ring.

"Every now and then we wouldn't see eye-to-eye on certain things. I remember one specific time in Cleveland, Gund arena, they had me booked with someone that I already said, I would not work with this person. And we were in a room, about the size of this one, and man, I let loose with some real colorful language, and I let everybody know exactly what I thought, because I told you, 'Don't put me in this situation, you did,' I said, 'Now I'm the f*cking bad guy.' I said, 'I told you not to do this to me.' And it was much worse than that," 411 Mania quoted Austin as saying in Pardon My Take.

However, Steve Austin has not revealed the name of the contestant who Vince McMahon wanted him to face in the ring. Nonetheless, they shared a good relationship. It has to be noted that the Texas Rattlesnake was inducted to WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 after being in the company between 1995 and 2002.

Thereafter, he is making occasional appearances. Currently, he host Broken Skulls Sessions podcast for WWE network.