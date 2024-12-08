When the Stars Gossip Teaser: Watch Lee Min Ho's Struggles in Space, Gong Hyo Jin's Harsh Training 

When the Stars Gossip teaser is out. It shows space tourist Gong Ryong (Lee Min Ho) struggling to adjust to the new environment while following the instructions of astronaut Eve Kim (Gong Hyo Jin). The harsh training by astronaut Kim makes it challenging for space tourist Ryong.

The video begins with a chaotic moment of people panicking after experts warn of huge destruction on Earth. It shows a massive meteor moving towards the Earth at a fast pace. According to experts, the Earth might collapse if the space body hits the planet. The only hope for humanity is a newly launched spaceship with astronaut Eve Kim and space tourist Gong Ryong on a mission to save Earth.

The teaser shows Gong Ryong's struggles as he tries to understand the new environment. The space tourist finds it hard to survive in a space station, though his boss thinks it is not a difficult task. Whenever Gong Ryong hesitates, Eve Kim sternly tells him to stay focused. According to the production team, the mini-series aims to depict the ordinary yet extraordinary lives of astronauts living in a space station.

"Our goal is to depict the ordinary yet extraordinary lives of astronauts living in space. From eating and sleeping to exploring love, friendship, and dreams, we hope viewers enjoy watching what unfolds in their daily adventures," the production team shared.

Watch Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin embark on an adventurous space trip in the upcoming tvN drama.

When the Stars Gossip, also known as Ask the Stars, is an upcoming science fiction drama. The mini-series will focus on a faithful encounter between an astronaut and a space tourist in a space station. Screenwriter Seo Sook Hyang wrote the script, and Park Shin Woo directed it. The romantic comedy-drama will premiere on tvN on Saturday (January 4) at 9:20 PM KST.

With only three weeks left for the telecast, tvN released several teaser videos. One of the promotional clips shows Gong Ryong and Eve Kim enjoying their time in the space station. Another clip shares a glimpse of the first episode. It shows a conversation between the onscreen couple. When the space tourist doubtfully asks the astronaut if they can save Earth, the astronaut critically replies, When the Stars Gossip.

Watch the Teaser Videos below: