When The Stars Gossip Confirms Premiere Date: Everything About Lee Min Ho Starrer Space Drama

When The Stars Gossip, the highly anticipated space romance drama starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin, has confirmed its premiere date. The production team revealed that the mini-series will air its first episode early next year. It is one of the most awaited K-dramas of 2024, marking Lee Min Ho's return to the small screen after four years.

Lee Min Ho's last television project was the 2020 SBS drama The King: Eternal Monarch. In the historical fantasy thriller, he portrayed Emperor Lee Gon, one of his most beloved television characters.

About the Drama

When The Stars Gossip will feature Lee Min Ho as Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist) who stays at a space station as an unwanted guest for a few days. Gong Ryong visits the space station as a space tourist on a secret mission. His visit may attract media attention because he is the future son-in-law of the richest conglomerate in Korea, MZ Group.

Gong Hyo Jin will play Commander Eve Kim in the mini-series. She works at a zero-gravity space station and is known to be a perfectionist. As the head of her first space mission, she ensures the safety of everyone around her by strictly adhering to the rules in the dangerous environment of space.

Supporting Cast of When The Stars Gossip

Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, and Heo Nam Jun are the supporting cast members of this space romance drama. Oh Jung Se will portray Kang Kang Soo, a fruit fly research scientist at the space station who is known for living a carefree life. Although he is the second son of the owner of a global financial company, he decides to venture into a dangerous escapade and enjoy life at the space station.

Han Ji Eun will play Choi Go Eun, Gong Ryong's girlfriend. She is the only surviving heir of the MZ Group's chairman. With her beauty and intelligence, Go Eun shows off her capability as a great role model.

Kim Joo Hun will appear as veteran astronaut Park Dong Ah, a member of the Ground Control Center at Seoul MCC. Lee El will portray Chief Kang, who controls and maintains the Ground Control Center at Seoul MCC.

Lee Cho Hee will play dual roles as twin sisters Mina Lee and Dona Lee. The sisters showcase polar opposite personalities in the space romance drama. Heo Nam Jun will appear as space scientist Lee Seung Joon, who is researching mice with dementia in space.

How to Watch

When The Stars Gossip will premiere on tvN on Friday, January 4, at 9:20 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms like TVING.

K-drama fans from around the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

International Air Timings of When The Stars Gossip: