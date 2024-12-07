When The Stars Gossip Spoilers: Lee Min Ho Explains His Comeback Project in Three Words

Lee Min Ho has explained his comeback project, When The Stars Gossip, in three words while sharing some details about the fantasy thriller romance drama. According to the actor, the K-drama narrates a pure story in the mysterious vastness of space with the help of an ordinary person with purity.

The King: Eternal Monarch star said he was attracted to the story because it would help people appreciate the value of life. The actor explained how this romantic fantasy mystery thriller will attract viewers who live in a fast-paced world. He said the line between what matters to humanity and what is good feels blurred. This television project could help the audience understand the value of life.

"In today's fast-paced world, the lines between what is good and what truly matters to humanity feel increasingly blurred. That's why I was drawn to this story, set in the pure and mysterious vastness of space, where people come to appreciate the value of life," the actor said.

When The Stars Gossip Spoilers

When The Stars Gossip, starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin, is one of the highly anticipated K-dramas to premiere in 2025. It will feature Lee Min Ho as Gong Ryong, a gynecologist who visits a space station with a secret mission he cannot reveal to anybody. The male lead ventures on the space trip as a tourist after spending a luxurious amount.

The Legend of the Blue Sea star shared details about his comeback project. He described Ryong as an ordinary person with honesty, raw passion, and loyalty in life-and-death situations. The actor said if he has to describe his character in one word, it is purity.

"He's an ordinary person living a typical life but driven by beliefs and an intense focus on life that others might not understand. What stood out to me was his determination to complete any task. His raw passion, honesty, and loyalty in life-and-death situations are expressed in an unrefined, authentic way," the cast member shared.

When The Stars Gossip Preview

The preview stills features Lee Min Ho in action as he embarks on an adventurous journey. One photo focuses on his casual appearance, while another image shows him in a hospital as a gynecologist, and a still introduces him as a space tourist. Meanwhile, a newly released poster shows Lee Min Ho curiously looking around during his first space trip.

When The Stars Gossip will premiere on tvN on Friday (January 4) at 9:20 pm KST. This mini-series will mark Lee Min Ho's return to small screens after four years. His last television project was the 2020 SBS drama The King: Eternal Monarch.