When The Stars Gossip Spoilers: Is MBC Drama Bringing Back Queen of Tears Hong Hae In?

When The Stars Gossip is only a few weeks away from its premiere. K-drama lovers are desperate to know everything about the mini-series, including the cast and story. MBC recently dropped a big hint about bringing back the beloved character, Hong Hae In, from Queen of Tears to small screens.

If K-drama fans are wondering how MBC will bring Hae In back to small screens, it is by introducing a similar character. Choi Go Eun is a character who shares similarities with Hae In. She is a magnificent modern woman with a strong personality. But, deep down, she is thirsty for love. Another similarity between Go Eun and Hae In is that they are good at separating personal and professional lives.

Actress Han Ji Eun will portray Go Eun in the upcoming MBC fantasy romance drama When The Stars Gossip. She shared a few details about her character. According to her, Go Eun is a competent, intelligent, and beautiful CEO of MZ Electronics. Though Go Eun is an ideal type for everyone, she distances herself from love. It is because of her belief that there is no single trustworthy man on Earth.

"She's a magnificent modern woman, the heir to the giant MZ Group, with great abilities, but deep down, she harbors pain from her personal life and thirst for love," the actress shared.

Hong Hae In - Choi Go Eun

Hae In and Go Eun have lots of similarities in their fashion statements. They chose sharp and strong outfit styles in vibrant primary colors. Ji Eun revealed that she opted for sleek, straight hairstyles for polished looks of her character.

"I used strong and sharp outfit styles to emphasize her charisma as CEO Choi Go Eun, the heir of MZ Electronics. Since she's a proud person who hides her wounds, I opted for vibrant primary colors and sleek, straight hair to maintain a polished look. I paid close attention to every detail, from attires to hairstyles. So viewers can feel the character's essence even in the smallest details," she shared.

When The Stars Gossip Spoilers

Go Eun is a household name in South Korea as the heir of MZ Group. She is a confident and proud woman in her professional life. When it comes to love matters, Go Eun is soft-hearted. Ji Eun said she tried to portray all sides of her character in the mini-series.

"While acting, I tried to embody all sides of her. She strives to keep her work and personal life separate. I portrayed her as proud and confident in her professional life while highlighting her pure-hearted nature in matters of love. I wanted to express the human side of a character admired by everyone but harbors pain on the inside," the actress shared.

When the Stars Gossip, also known as Ask the Stars, is an upcoming science fiction drama. The mini-series will focus on a faithful encounter between an astronaut and a space tourist in a space station. Screenwriter Seo Sook Hyang wrote the script, and Park Shin Woo directed it. The romantic comedy-drama will premiere on tvN on Saturday (January 4) at 9:20 PM KST.