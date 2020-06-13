The King: Eternal Monarch successfully completed its 16 episodes run on Friday, June 12. The finale featured a happy ending for Detective Jung Tae Eul and Emperor Lee Gon while featuring the demise of traitor Lee Lim. Some of the fans are now looking forward to hear about the show's renewal to a second season.

It all began with the King's trip back to 1994 with Jo Yeong to fix everything. He was well-prepared to end his battle with the traitor this time. But things took an unexpected turn after one of Lee Lim's followers attacked Jo Yeong. The King failed to kill the traitor, who ran away with the Manpashikjeok.

In the meantime, Tae Eul took the future Lee Lim to eternal space and waited for her lover. She had plans to kill the evil man immediately after she gets hints about Lee Gon's mission failure. But she did not know that her gun will be of no use in the space. The detective had quite a bit of an argument with the traitor when the King ran after his uncle.

Shortly, Lee Gon found Lee Lim in the middle of the bamboo forest. He was holding the bamboo flute and getting ready to escape to another world. The King attacked the traitor immediately and beheaded him. He also took the bamboo flute with him. At the same time, the future Lee Lim was rejoicing his victory. But when he tried to attack Tae Eul, she managed to shot him to death.

Did Lee Gon and Jun Tae Eul get Their Happy Ending?

Unfortunately, all the doors to the parallel worlds closed right after the incident. While the detective ended up in the Republic of Korea, the King remained in the Kingdom of Corea. Though the onscreen couple had memories of each other, they could not meet one another. As Lee Gon tried his best to find Tae Eul, she patiently waited for him to return.

It took a year for the onscreen couple to meet again in the Republic of Korea. After an emotional reunion, they decided to spend time together. They also had a lot of fun in the coming days as they traveled through different worlds at different times. They dedicated their weekends to each other.

Love is in the Air for Kang Shin Jae and Luna

The King: Eternal Monarch episode 16 also teased romance for detective Shin Jae and criminal Luna. Their fates changed dramatically after Lee Gon fixed everything. Shin Jae became a detective in the Kingdom of Corea with the help of Prince Lee Jong In. Luna also joined the police force with the help of Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong's mother. She has a new name now -- Koo Seo Gyeong. Both the detectives now work together, and they have no memories of their time in the Republic of Korea.

Another character who does not remember anything about his meeting with Lee Gon is Jo Eun Seop. He is in a relationship with Myung Na Ri and enjoying his life with her. The twins have grown-up, and he still cannot stop talking about them. Though the King visited him at his workplace, he did not recognize him.

And the sad part of this episode was Jo Yeong had all the memories of his time with Eun Seop. But he had no reason to meet his doppelganger in the Republic of Korea even though the King was willing to help him.

Will SBS renew The King: Eternal Monarch for a second season?

This romantic fantasy thriller was a global hit of this year, although it failed to maintain steady growth in the viewership ratings. People from all over the world, including the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, the US, Canada, Mexico, India, and Japan, followed this Korean mini-series until the end. So, it gives high hopes for the viewers to wait for a second season.

Some of the series' followers shared their views about a second season for the show on Twitter. The tweets ranged from, "I know I'm being too ambitious for asking Netflix a second season for this masterpiece, but it's worth giving it a try" to "one of the best dramas I have watched, hoping for season 2."

A few of the eagle-eyed fans of this television drama also found hits about the show's renewal online. A Twitter user, monikered as codeserotonin, re-posted an Instagram post of Woo Do Hwan with a caption, "See You Again? In Season 2?" Another follower of this drama claimed that Do Hwan postponed his military enlisted probably to be a part of the second season.

However, the production team and the cast members of this mini-series are yet to spill any details about the show's renewal. The official broadcasting partners, SBS and Netflix, are also tight-lipped about renewing the drama for another season. So, the viewers will have to wait a little longer to know more about it. Until then, watch all the episodes of this show online here.