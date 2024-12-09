When The Stars Gossip Preview, Spoilers: Gong Hyo Jin Shares Crucial Details About Commander Eve Kim

When The Stars Gossip cast member Gong Hyo Jin has shared crucial details about her role as Commander Eve Kim in the upcoming tvN fantasy romance drama. She portrays a space scientist named Eve Kim, who goes to space on a special mission to save Earth from destruction. The actress described her character as rude on the outside and soft on the inside. According to her, Commander Eve differs from the characters she portrayed onscreen.

Hyo Jin explained that she had to work hard to maintain the commander's stiff demeanor and reflect that onscreen. The actress said experimental life forms are the only things that make Eve happy. The commander has no interest in people and has no affection towards anybody, which makes her unique.

"[Eve] is crispy on the outside, tender on the inside. Unlike the roles I've played before, Eve has no affection or interest in people; she's only fascinated by experimental life forms. I worked hard to maintain the commander's stiff demeanor to reflect that," Hyo Jin Shared.

Spoilers

When The Stars Gossip cast member Hyo Jin explained how this tvN fantasy romance drama differs from other space-set dramas. The actress said this mini-series is not about monsters or space war, though set in a zero-gravity environment. It is a unique drama that features the various challenges of space scientists in the name of humanity.

"This isn't a story about space wars or monsters; it's about life in space. Exploring time in an unfamiliar place, I hope this unique drama will answer many people's questions. It would be great if viewers could see what space scientists risked their lives for in the name of humanity. The scenes in the space station involved wire-action stunts, and since it's a space I've never experienced, I approached the acting as if I were learning everything from scratch. Please watch with a loving perspective," Hyo Jin dishes.

Preview

The preview features Hyo Jin confidently smiling in her space uniform with a name tag. The actress said she chose a simple, elegant, timeless style for her character instead of following the trend. Her photos as Commander Kim feature a blend of professionalism and style.

"The main look was a charismatic outfit suited for a space scientist. Instead of following trends, I chose a cool, timeless style," she said.

When The Stars Gossip is Hyo Jin's comeback project. The mini-series marks her return to the small screens after six years. Explaining the reason for choosing this K-drama as her comeback project, the actress said the freshness of a space-set drama and the novelty of playing a commander attracted her to this K-drama. She revealed that director Park Shin Woo and writer Seo Sook Hyang played a crucial role in helping her make the decision.

"I was drawn to the freshness of a space-set drama and the novelty of playing a commander as I've always played the youngest character in writer Seo Sook Hyang's works. The trust I have in director Park Shin Woo and writer Seo Sook Hyang also played a big part in my decision," she revealed.

When the Stars Gossip, also known as Ask the Stars, will premiere on tvN on Saturday (January 4) at 9:20 PM KST. It will focus on a faithful encounter between an astronaut and a space tourist in a space station. Screenwriter Seo Sook Hyang wrote the script, and Park Shin Woo directed it. The mini-series features Lee Min Ho as Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist, who embarks on an adventurous journey as a space tourist with a secret mission.