When The Stars Gossip Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

When The Stars Gossip episode 7 will air on tvN on Saturday (January 25) at 9:20 PM KST. The chapter will focus on the relationship between Space tourist Gong Ryong and Commander Eve Kim. It hints at trouble for the space tourist. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

When the Stars Gossip, also known as Ask the Stars, is an ongoing science fiction drama. The mini-series focuses on a faithful encounter between an astronaut and a space tourist in a space station. Screenwriter Seo Sook Hyang wrote the script, and Park Shin Woo directed it. The romantic comedy-drama premiered on tvN on Saturday (January 4) at 9:20 PM KST.

Here is everything about When the Stars Gossip episode 7, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How To Watch?

When the Stars Gossip will air its seventh episode on tvN on Saturday (January 25) at 9:20 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of When the Stars Gossip Episode 7:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 AM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

When the Stars Gossip episode 7 preview shows Gong Ryong sharing his dream with astronaut Eve Kim. The scientists and space tourists gather for a farewell on the last of Ryong in the spaceship. The teaser shows them enjoying time together. However, the mood changes as the video teases a confrontation between Ryong and Kang Kang Su. It hints at troubled moments for the space tourist.

"Our goal is to depict the ordinary yet extraordinary lives of astronauts living in space. From eating and sleeping to exploring love, friendship, and dreams, we hope viewers enjoy watching what unfolds in their daily adventures," the production team shared.