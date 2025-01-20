When The Stars Gossip Episode 6 Recap, Review, and Reactions 

When The Stars Gossip episode 6 aired on tvN on Sunday (January 19) at 9:20 PM KST. The chapter followed Commander Eve Kim, space tourist Gong Ryong, and scientists Lee Seung Joon, Santiago Gonzalez Garcia, Mina Lee, and Kang Kang Su. People in Korea watched the mini-series on TV or stream it on online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watched the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Gong Ryong secretly teamed up with Santiago Gonzalez Garcia, Lee Seung Jun, and Mina Lee in When The Stars Gossip episode 6. He gathered the courage to execute his plan with the help of Santi, Mina, and Jun. It was not easy to convince the scientists at first. Ryong had to reveal the truth and explain to them how desperately Na Min Jeong wanted to be a mother.

Santi was the first to join because he knew how tiring it was to wait for a miracle. Although Jun agreed to help the space tourist in his secret mission, Mina hesitated. She did not want to take the risk of losing her job, especially after seeing what happened to Kang Su. So, the three men secretly teamed up while Eve was busy with her experiment.

When The Stars Gossip Episode 6 Recap

The mini-series picked up right from where it left off in episode 5 and followed Eve, Kang So, and Ryong. The commander became furious when she came to know about the illegal experiment. She orders the scientist to destroy the samples as soon as possible. The space tourist tried his best to convince the commander about the importance of the experiment.

Santi, Mina, and Jun observed the trio for a while because the scientists were eager to know what the commander did with the sample. Eve asked Kang So to open the locker and destroy the sample. When the scientist refused to cooperate, the commander asked Jun to turn off the power supply and take out the sample. Before Jun could turn off the power supply, Kang So opened the locker, and the commander took out the sample.

Though Eve decided to destroy the sample, she was curious about the sperm and the egg. Kang So said he got the eggs from an experimental lab and used the frozen sperm of Santi for his experiment. Santi became emotional after hearing it and wanted to stop Eve from destroying the sample. But the scientist remained silent because he knew she would not do anything against the rule book.

The Impact

Eve reported the incident to Kang Tae Hui and took responsibility for everything. She announced her resignation from the post of commander. After hearing everything, Tae Hui dismissed Kang So from the post of a space scientist and asked Eve to continue her duties as a commander in the space station.

The commander agreed to lead the team and headed out to destroy the sample. Ryong followed her and tried convincing her to back out from her decision. He tried to stop her several times, explaining the importance of this experience. However, the commander destroyed the sample, which made the space tourist furious. He became emotional and called the commander a murderer.

Kang So contacted Choi Jae Ryong, Min Jeong, and Choi Go Eun to apologize for everything. He informed them that Ryong had kept three eggs safely. Jae Ryong immediately asked Min Jeong to contact the space tourist and do something about it. Min Jeong hesitated to contact Ryong because she knew it could get them in trouble.

The Secret Mission

Ryong did not have much time to execute his plan and could not do it alone. Eve became alert after the incident, and diverting her attention to something else was a task. The space tourist met the other scientists and asked them to help him. They waited for Eve to become busy with her experiment to work on their secret experiment. Although Mina did not join them, she helped from outside.

Ryong did not succeed in his first two attempts. They worked hard on the third and the last effort. It became successful. The scientists were pretty happy to see him succeed in his mission. They will have to wait for three days to get the results. Will they successfully transport the samples to Earth? Watch When The Stars Gossip episode 7 on Friday to see what lies ahead for the scientists on board.