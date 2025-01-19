When The Stars Gossip Episode 5 Recap, Review, and Reactions 

When The Stars Gossip episode 5 aired on tvN on Saturday (January 18) at 9:20 PM KST. The chapter focused on the relationship between Commander Eve Kim and space tourist Gong Ryong. After the daring confession, Lee Min Ho's character hid himself inside the capsule because he felt embarrassed to meet the commander.

People in Korea watched the mini-series on TV or stream it on online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world watched the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

When The Stars Gossip episode 5 kept the viewers on the edge with unexpected and surprising plot twists. Ryong felt ashamed when he remembered the reply he received from the commander for his daring confession. The space tourist planned to stay inside the capsule for the remaining days in the space station. Ryong remembered his conversation with the commander and how she mercilessly kicked him out.

When Eve said she would report everything, Ryong felt anxious and sorry for Lee Seung Jun and Santiago Gonzalez Garcia. The space tourist apologized to Santi for getting him into trouble because of his reckless behavior. He was surprised to see the scientist calmly handling the situation without any worries.

When The Stars Gossip Episode 5 Recap

The chapter mainly focussed on the lottery ticket and the secret experiment by Kang Kang Su. When Eve, Ryong, and Santi were busy with the alcohol story, Mina Lee struggled to decide what to do with the lottery ticket. She called her sister, Dona Lee. Mina informed Dona about the deal suggested by Ryong and how she felt about it.

Lee Seung Jun overheard the conversation between Mina and her sister. He shared the information with Santi. Will they team up against Mina? The followers of this science fiction drama will have to watch the upcoming episode to see what happens.

Eve Kim vs Kang Kang Su

When The Stars Gossip episode 5 teased a showdown between Eve Kim and Kang Kang Su. The commander searched everywhere for the alcohol bottle. When Eve got hold of the alcohol bottle, she searched for Santi. After entering Kang Su's suit, she looked around and became suspicious about the temperature set for the incubator.

The commander confronted the scientist and asked him to explain everything. In the meantime, Ryong tried to hide things from the commander and got caught. Eve found out the big secret. Will she report it? Watch the upcoming episode to see what lies ahead for the trio.