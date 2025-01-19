When The Stars Gossip Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

When The Stars Gossip episode 6 will air on tvN on Sunday (January 19) at 9:20 PM KST. The preview teases trouble for Commander Eve Kim, space tourist Gong Ryong, and scientist Lee Seung Joon. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

When the Stars Gossip, also known as Ask the Stars, is an ongoing science fiction drama. The mini-series focuses on a faithful encounter between an astronaut and a space tourist in a space station. Screenwriter Seo Sook Hyang wrote the script, and Park Shin Woo directed it. The romantic comedy-drama premiered on tvN on Saturday (January 4) at 9:20 PM KST.

Here is everything about When the Stars Gossip episode 6, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How To Watch?

When the Stars Gossip will air its sixth episode on tvN on Sunday ( January 19) at 9:20 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of When the Stars Gossip Episode 6:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 AM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

When the Stars Gossip episode 6 preview shows Ryong and Seung Joon trying to hide their secrets from Eve. However, the commander stays alert after discovering the secret experiment by scientist Kang Kang Soo. According to the production team, the viewers can expect chaos in the space station.

"Our goal is to depict the ordinary yet extraordinary lives of astronauts living in space. From eating and sleeping to exploring love, friendship, and dreams, we hope viewers enjoy watching what unfolds in their daily adventures," the production team shared.