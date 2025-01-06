When The Stars Gossip Episode 2 Recap, Review, and Reactions 

When The Stars Gossip episode 2 aired on tvN on Sunday (January 5) at 9:20 PM KST. This chapter follows space tourist Gong Ryong, who enters the space station on a secret mission. He receives a warm welcome from the astronomers on board and meets his rival at the station.

The chapter began with Commander Eve Kim and her team preparing to enter the space station. Though Gong Ryong was excited to meet astronomers on board, he had to wait because of the commander. She saw a pair of fruit flies on board and got excited. The commander could not hide her excitement as she discovered the healthy pair of insects on board.

Eve Kim instructed Santiago Gonzalez Garcianto to buy time to let the fruit flies mate. When the space tourist and the other commander opposed her, she said it was an incredible moment because a new life was created in space. While the astronomers on board waited for the commanders and the space tourist to enter the space station, Eve Kim and the team patiently waited for the fruit flies to mate.

When The Stars Gossip Episode 2 Recap

Commanders Eve Kim and Santiago Gonzalez Garcianto entered the space station with Gong Ryong and the fruit flies. They received a warm welcome from the astronomers on board. Garcianto distributed fruits to his colleagues as a gift from Earth. Eve Kim gave her colleagues lottery tickets. The space tourist had prepared something special for everybody. He brought ice creams for everybody on board.

The astronomers on board were excited to get ice creams. Researcher Kang Kang Su took the first cup, followed by Mina Lee, Lee Seung Jun, and Garcianto. Eve Kim and Gong Ryong had an argument about the ice cream. When the commander took the vanilla ice cream, the space tourist chased her. He asked her to try the mango ice cream and return the vanilla ice cream because he could not have mango ice cream.

The commander becomes suspicious of the space tourist. She does a quality check, which makes the space tourist anxious. The ice cream was not a simple gift prepared for the astronomers. Na Min Jeong's eggs were stored inside a cup of ice cream. Since Gong Ryong had asked Choi Jae Ryong to hide the eggs inside the vanilla cup, he became anxious when the commander heated the cup. Fortunately, the eggs were not inside the vanilla cup.

The Betrayal

The space tourist desperately searched for the eggs everywhere until his girlfriend informed him about her father's scheming. Gong Ryong was only a carrier. The chairman of the MZ group had instructed Kang Kang Su to experiment.

The male lead became furious after hearing about it from his girlfriend. He confronted the researcher and asked him to return the egg. However, the space tourist could not get back the eggs because of his lack of experience in zero gravity. The confrontation marked the beginning of a new rivalry.

The space tourist focused on surviving in zero gravity to get back the egg from his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. During this time, an opportunity came his way. A male mouse became seriously ill and nearly lost its life.

When everybody asked Eve Kim to give up on the experimental species, Gong Ryong stepped in, offering a helping hand. The space tourist operated the mice in zero gravity and saved it. The surgery boosted his confidence. Will he succeed in his mission to create a new life in space? K-drama lovers will have to continue watching When The Stars Gossip to get the answer.