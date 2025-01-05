When The Stars Gossip Episode 1 (Premiere) Recap, Review, and Reactions 

When The Stars Gossip episode 1 aired on tvN on Saturday (January 4) at 9:20 PM KST. As explained by the production team, When The Stars Gossip is not a science fiction drama. It narrates the struggles of astronomers and space scientists. The chapter introduced Gong Hyo Jin as Commander Eve Kim and Lee Min Ho as space tourist Gong Ryong. They get ready for a space mission with the chief commander. The two commanders remained calm during the takeoff. They helped the space tourist to adjust to the new environment.

However, Gong Ryong felt anxious and struggled to stay calm. Eve Kim asked the space tourist to look out the window because the view of Earth could help him relax. Gong Ryong felt better until he saw a space suit approaching the spaceship. He mistook the spacesuit for the corpse of a dead space researcher. Gong Ryong began to feel sick. The commanders tried to help him, but he puked before reaching the bathroom.

The commanders cleaned up the mess and began their work when the space tourist felt unwell again. He struggled to breathe after choking on a piece of apple. The medical on Earth failed to track his condition because his medical cable was not attached to him. Eve Kim took instructions from the medical team and saved Gong Ryong. When the space tourist opened his eyes, he saw drops of blood floating in the air. Gong Ryong then noticed Commander Eve Kim's injured feet. He felt sorry for her.

A New Beginning

When Eve Kim came up to rest, Gong Ryong asked about the injury. He asked her to get it treated before it gets inflated. The commander ignored him and decided to cover the cut with a bandage. The space tourist stopped her and treated the wound. Since the doctor could not find his syringe, he stitched the cut without anesthesia. Though Eve Kim pretended to be strong, she was in pain. The time spent between the commander and the space tourist marked the beginning of a new relationship.

The premiere episode of When The Stars Gossip teased a love triangle between Eve Kim and Gong Ryong. The chapter shared a glimpse of the romantic relationship between the commander and Park Dong-A. It also shared a glimpse of the romantic journey between Gong Ryong and Choi Go Eun while introducing space scientist Kang Kang Su as Go Eun's former lover.

In the upcoming episode, viewers can expect to see Gong Ryong's struggles after reaching the space station. The chapter will also share a glimpse of the rivalry between Kang Kang Su and Gong Ryong. The preview teased troubled moments for the space scientist.