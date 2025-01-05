When The Stars Gossip Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

When The Stars Gossip episode 2 will air on tvN on Sunday (January 5) at 9:20 PM KST. Commander Eve Kim and space tourist Gong Ryong will successfully enter the space station and receive a warm welcome from the astronauts. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

When the Stars Gossip, also known as Ask the Stars, is a science fiction drama. The mini-series focuses on a faithful encounter between an astronaut and a space tourist in a space station. Screenwriter Seo Sook Hyang wrote the script, and Park Shin Woo directed it. The romantic comedy-drama premiered on tvN on Saturday (January 4) at 9:20 PM KST.

Here is everything about When the Stars Gossip episode 2, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How To Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of When the Stars Gossip Episode 2:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 AM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

When the Stars Gossip episode 2 preview shows Gong Ryong and astronaut Eve Kim successfully entering the space station. They receive a warm welcome from the astronauts on board. Gong Ryong steers their excitement by showing them the expensive gifts he brought for them from Earth.

The teaser shows Gong Ryong's struggles as he tries to understand the new environment. The space tourist finds it hard to survive in a space station, though his boss thinks it's not a difficult task. Whenever Gong Ryong hesitates, Eve Kim sternly tells him to stay focused. According to the production team, the mini-series aims to depict the ordinary yet extraordinary lives of astronauts living in a space station.

"Our goal is to depict the ordinary yet extraordinary lives of astronauts living in space. From eating and sleeping to exploring love, friendship, and dreams, we hope viewers enjoy watching what unfolds in their daily adventures," the production team shared.