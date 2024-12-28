Here is a treat for all the huge fans of science fiction and romantic comedy-dramas. A web of fantasy, fun, and romance will be unveiled when the upcoming fantasy thriller drama, When The Stars Gossip, premieres on Saturday (January 4) at 9.00 PM KST on tvN and TVING.

Over the next several months, the science fiction drama will feature South Korea's beloved actor Lee Min Ho (The King: Eternal Monarch and The Legend of the Blue Sea) and award-winning actress Gong Hyo Jin (Don't Dare to Dream and When the Camellia Blooms).

Lee Min Ho will portray Gong Ryong, an obstetrician-gynecologist who visits the space station as a tourist. Gong Hyo Jin plays Eve Kim, a Korean-American astronaut. These two actors are backed by an exceptional cast, including Han Ji Eun (Be Melodramatic and Lovestruck in the City) and Oh Jung Se (It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Mr. Plankton).

When The Stars Gossip Story

The science fiction romance drama follows a fateful encounter between a space tourist and an astronaut. The trailer focuses on Lee Min Ho's struggles in the space station. The video shows astronaut Eve Kim urging Gong Ryong to stay put. But the space tourist explores the space station.

The trailer teases Gong Ryong's hidden mission. It shows him grabbing scientist Kang Kang Soo by his collar. The space tourist tells the scientist that he is not here for sightseeing. Eve Kim becomes suspicious of Gong Ryong and tells him she will send him back to Earth. The space tourist says that he will not go back empty-handed.

What to Expect in When The Stars Gossip?

The sneak peek photos show Commander Eve Kim, Gong Ryong, and others as they reach the space station. They highlight the various challenges faced by the astronauts, space tourists, and scientists as they stay in zero gravity. The first set of photos features Gong Ryong wearing a heavy space suit and preparing for launch while commander Eve Kim focuses on her responsibilities.

Another set of photos features the daily lives of astronauts. It shows space scientists Mina Lee (Lee Cho Hee) and Lee Seung Joon (Heo Nam Jun). They ensure the machinery in the space station remains protected while having vacuum-sealed space meals. Eve Kim curiously studies biological specimens with specialized equipment. Gong Ryong gears up for a workout, and Kang Kang Soo focuses on his research.

Earth-based Team

Apart from the team at the space station, the mini-series will feature the daily lives of the earth-based team. A dedicated group supports the astronauts abroad at the space station. The team includes Kim Joo Hun as Park Dong Ah, a veteran veteran astronaut known for his easygoing personality and charming playboy reputation.

Lee El will appear as Kang Tae Hee, the first Korean woman to become Deputy Director of the IOU (International Institute of Space United) Space Center. Lee Cho Hee plays Donna Lee, an outspoken space doctor. She has a twin sister, Mina Lee (portrayed by Lee Cho Hee). Mina Lee is a plant scientist. Lee Hyun Kyun features Han Si Won, a charming and witty Flight Operations Director at ground control. Park Ye Young portrays Ma Eun Soo as the youngest member of the ground control team.

Watch When The Stars Gossip trailer: