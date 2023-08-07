Lee Min Ho Sends Fans Into Frenzy in New Look; Netizens Go Gaga Over His Glowing Eyes, Bright Smiles

Lee Min Ho recently made a public appearance by attending the Merz Aesthetic Expo in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday (August 5). The actor wore a white suit with his jet-black hair during the event. His new look captured the attention of several netizens, and it became a hot topic of discussion online.

Social media platforms and online communities flooded with messages about the actor's new look after he attended the event. A netizen shared several photos of the actor on an online community and captioned them -"Lee Min Ho Today". The images featured the actor brightly smiling at the crowd and waving his hands throughout the event.

Another social media user posted pictures of The Heirs star at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, as he headed to South Korea. There were also photos of the actor from Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, online after he arrived in the country.

His followers from across the globe could not get over his no-mask look. They shared their excitement online. Social media platforms and online communities started getting flooded with messages about the actor's new look. Here are a few of them:

Fans' Reactions

You have broad shoulders and a well-developed chest. Your waist & hips are narrower but not disproportionately. Your stomach is totally flat. Your body is lean. You're thin but look strong and healthy! In short: you're pure perfection!

The way he bows, his laughter, every single one of his gestures, his facial expressions, his body, his aura, his voice, Our man is of another level! The way he stands out everywhere!

It's sweetness, kindness, and maturity that draw us to him. The way he stayed with both feet on the ground despite his crazy success and that he didn't allow his fame to change his persona. You can see his pure heart in his innocent eyes.

All I know is that I wasn't there. But I felt as if I was. He gave us so much of himself these past two days. I really felt him hard. His presence has power through just a screen! He is truly magnificent!

Yes, it may be true that celebrities mostly show us what we want to see and only reveal things abt themselves that they want us to know, but for someone who's been consistently sincere abt his love for his fans for almost two decades, there's just no reason to doubt him.

Did Lee Min Ho Gain Weight?

Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho's heavier appearance captured the attention of a few netizens. The social media users were curious about his weight gain, and they started debating about the actor's new look.

"It's my first time seeing Lee Min Ho gain weight. He always takes extreme care of himself," a netizen wrote.

"Why does he remind me of Lee Jang Woo? Why is he so squishy," another netizen commented.

"Face good chubby. He must be eating well and having a good life. Good for him. No need to react over his appearance. Lmao. Hope netizens can look at someone beyond their appearance and stop being so shallow," a tweet read.

"How can you call this guy 'heavy'? He also mentioned (years ago during 'Inheritors) that sometimes, his face would be swollen in the morning (salt retention?). If this guy is 'squishy', then most K actors are anorexic #LeeMinHo," another Twitter user commented.

"Y'all really ain't got nothing nice to say. He could be internally sick or something along the lines and gaining a bit of weight because of medications etc. But until he reveals something health-wise, y'all will shit on him. Smh y'all pathetic fr," a social media user stated.

"It's my first time seeing Lee Min Ho gain weight. He always takes extreme care of himself" ? That literally looks like a man taking extreme care of himself," a netizen commented.