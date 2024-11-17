A Virtuous Business Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

A Virtuous Business episode 12 will air on SBS TV on Sunday (November 17) at 10:30 PM KST. The finale will continue following the Bangpan Sisters as they interact with the villagers. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

A Virtuous Business is the Korean remake of a British television series titled Brief Encounters. It focuses on the lives of four women who earn their daily income by selling adult products in a rural village. They engage in door-to-door sales of adult products at a time when talking about sex is still taboo. Kim So Yeon, Yeon Woo Jin, Kim Sung Ryung, Kim Sun Young, and Lee Se Hee play lead roles in the K-drama.

Here are the International Air Timings of A Virtuous Business Episode 12:

US - 9:30 am

Canada - 9:30 am

Australia - 11:30 pm

New Zealand - 1:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 3:30 pm

France - 3:30 pm

Spain - 3:30 pm

UK - 2:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Preview and Spoilers

A Virtuous Business episode 12 will feature the journey of the Bangpan Sisters. The cast members shared their final thoughts and thanked the viewers for their love and support.

"At first, I wanted so badly to do a good job that I thought I wouldn't be able to enjoy filming the drama simply. But as filming progressed, the excitement I felt whenever I was on my way to the set grew so much. I think the reason that was possible was because of the writer, who wrote a great script for every episode, and the director, who created a comfortable filming set that allowed us to trust him fully, along with the kind and warmhearted Bangpan Sisters, my reliable partner Kim Jung Jin, the other amazing actors, and the Avengers-esque staff. I was truly happy to have been able to start and end 2024 with 'A Virtuous Business,' and I sincerely thank the viewers who laughed and cried together with us and enjoyed watching the fruits of our labor," Lee Se Hee shared.