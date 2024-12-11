When The Stars Gossip Actor Oh Jung Se Shares His Experience Working With Director Park Shin Woo

When The Stars Gossip actor Oh Jung Se has shared his experience working with director Park Shin Woo for the upcoming tvN drama. The cast member said he learned several things from the director when they worked together. According to the actor, he could enjoy working with the director on any project because he is meticulous and determined.

Jung Se and Shin Woo are reuniting for the upcoming fantasy romance drama. They worked together in the 2020 tvN romantic comedy-drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay. The actor portrayed an autistic person in the mini-series that featured Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Yea Ji in lead roles.

Jung Se will portray a space scientist named Kang Kang Soo in When The Stars Gossip. Kang Soo is the second son of a person who owns a global financial company. His family expected him to run the family business. But he surprised everybody by becoming an engineer. Kang Soo lives in a space station researching the reproduction of fruit flies.

"I initially thought to myself, Can I do this? But then I decided to try it. I've worked with Director Park Shin Woo before. I learned a lot from him. He is meticulous yet determined. So I could enjoy any project with him. The script was also unique and fun, so I had no reason not to take on the role," the actor said.

'Courageous Drama'

The South Korean actor, who appeared in a cameo in Queen Of Tears as Baek Hyun-woo's psychiatrist, explained why When The Stars Gossip is a must-watch drama. He described the upcoming tvN mini-series as a courageous drama that has tried several new things. It narrates the struggles of space scientists in a new and refreshing way.

"This is a courageous drama that has tried several new things. It is a story about life on a space station, with new and fresh takes on everything such as writing, directing, art, CGI (Computer-Generated Imagery), and acting, so please look forward to it," Jung Se shared.

Preparations

The actor revealed that he tried to perfectly portray Kang Soo by maintaining a healthy physique. He focused on expressing the emotions of being in a confined place and a zero-gravity atmosphere.

"I focused on expressing zero gravity on a space station, the emotions that come from being in a confined space, and the fact that it is ultimately a story about people," the actor shared.

When the Stars Gossip, also known as Ask the Stars, is an upcoming science fiction drama. The mini-series will focus on a faithful encounter between an astronaut and a space tourist in a space station. Screenwriter Seo Sook Hyang wrote the script, and Park Shin Woo directed it. The romantic comedy-drama will premiere on tvN on Saturday (January 4) at 9:20 PM KST.