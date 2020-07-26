English singer Robbie Williams is a global celebrity, and he enjoys a huge fan following in all nooks of the world. Even though surrounded by stigma, Williams, around two years back, opened up about an unidentified flying object (UFO) he saw in his life. The singer made these remarks in an interview given to 60 Minutes Australia in 2018.

Robbie Williams' Mindblowing UFO Experience

During the talk with Liam Bartlett, Robbie claimed to have seen a UFO while he was at a ranch in Utah. He also made it clear that the UFO was very near to him, as it eerily hovered in the skies.

Now, the video which was shot in 2018 has again gone viral after it was shared by popular conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring. In his recent website post, Waring assured that the UFO witnessed by Williams could be irrefutable proof of alien existence. He also blamed Bartlett for not taking Williams' comments on UFO seriously.

"He said that he was at a ranch in Utah state and the UFO was so close to him that had he a tennis ball, he could have hit the craft with the ball. Now that is close. Sadly the person conducting the interview took it less seriously and joked instead of diving deeper into what Robbie actually saw so we have little details about it," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

Maradona's Unusual UFO Experience

This is not the first time that a top celebrity is talking about UFOs and aliens. A few months back, Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona had claimed that he was once abducted by aliens. Maradona also added that he went missing for three days after the alien abduction.

"Why make things up ah? Once after a few too many drinks, I went missing from home for three days. They took me, I cannot tell you about it," said Maradona.

However, skeptics dismissed the claims of Maradona, and they stated that the former footballer could be in a state of high while making these comments.