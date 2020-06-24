Scott C Waring, a self-proclaimed alien hunter who is currently operating from Taiwan has now released an eerie video that shows hundreds of UFOs hovering in the skies of California. Interestingly, this alleged UFO incident happened during broad daylight, and people who have shot the visuals can be seen trembling while capturing the footage.

Did Aliens Pay a Visit to Earth?

After analyzing the video, Waring strongly assured that these flying objects could be alien vessels that might have visited the earth from deep space. He added that this video is not fabricated, and it is authentic footage captured by a family in California.

"White orbs seen high in the sky from backyard. Approximately 3 or so at first appearance, three objects looked like they were dropped from the sky and coming toward earth, meanwhile noticed the 100 or so orbs farther up in the sky. Orbs stayed in random, stationary pattern then most of the group floated East, while approximately six orbs remained hovering In groups of two," revealed the witnesses who shot the video.

Waring has also uploaded a video on YouTube sharing this bizarre sky sighting, and his viewers were quick to conclude that alien presence on earth is a reality.

Balloons Misinterpreted as Aliens?

Even though followers of Waring are adamant regarding the existence of aliens on earth, skeptics strongly assure that these flying objects could be most probably floating balloons or drones.

"Attack of the Balloons," commented Haze Joint, a YouTube user.

"Not held even remotely steady so I'm sticking with balloons or drones. You want me to believe its something else? Hold the damn camera steady," commented Galaxy, another YouTuber.

The new UFO sighting was reported just a few days after Donald Trump made a statement regarding the Roswell UFO incident. While talking with his son on Father's Day, Trump revealed that he knows some fascinating details about the event, but could not disclose it.

"There are millions and millions of people that want to go there, want to see it. I won't talk to you about what I know about it, but it's very interesting. Roswell is a very interesting place with a lot of people that would like to know what's going on," said Trump.