Legendary Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona has sensationally claimed that he was abducted by an alien UFO, and went missing for three days. The former ex-Napoli star also added that he lost his virginity at the age of 13 with an older lady.

Aliens abducted Maradona?

Diego Maradona made these comments while talking with Argentine sports channel TyC Sports. During the talk, the interviewer asked Maradona whether he believes in the existence of aliens and UFO. The former footballer quickly responded that he was abducted by aliens for three days.

"Why make things up ah? Once after a few too many drinks, I went missing from home for three days. They took me, I cannot tell you about it," said Maradona.

When asked about losing virginity, Maradona had no hesitation to reveal that he lost it at the age of 13. "At 13 years old, in a basement with an older lady. I was on top and she was reading a newspaper," revealed Maradona, according to the Sun.

The footballer also revealed that his favorite sexual position is 'on all four'. He added that Lionel Messi had cried on shower after Argentina lost their match against Germany in the 2010 Football World Cup.

Maradona: The living legend

After a career that spanned for nearly two decades, Maradona retired from professional football in 1997. Currently, he is coaching Gimnasia de La Plata in his native Argentina.

It was in 1986 Football World Cup that Diego Maradona became a global icon among football fans. Maradona captained Argentina in this tournament and helped his team win the champion title. In this world cup, he scored five goals, and two of these goals came against England in the quarter-finals.

It should be noted that these two goals played a crucial role in cementing the footballer's legendary status. Replays of Maradona's goal revealed that he had hit the ball with his hand to the goal post, and it was later renowned as the 'Hand of God'. The sheer class of his second goal, and the notoriety of his first goal made French newspaper L'Equipe describing Maradona as 'half angel, half devil'.

Now that he claimed to have been abducted by aliens, soon there will be a storm of stories attributing his skills to a probable 'hand of aliens' in his accomplishments as a footballer.