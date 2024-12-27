When the Phone Rings Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

When the Phone Rings episode 9 will air on MBC on Friday (December 27) at 9:50 PM KST. Presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon will receive love and care from his wife, Hong Hee Joo. According to the production team, the upcoming chapter will feature Hee Joo desperately praying for her husband's speedy recovery. People in Korea can watch the seventh episode on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

When the Phone Rings, an MBC mystery thriller drama starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyu Ri, premiered on MBC on Friday (November 22) at 9:50 PM KST. Kim Ji Woon wrote the script, and Park Sang Woo directed it with Wi Deuk Gyu. The romance drama airs on Fridays and Saturdays on MBC.

Here is everything about When the Phone Rings episode 9, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of When the Phone Rings Episode 9:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

When the Phone Rings episode 9 shows Sa Eon and Hong Hee Joo at the hospital. The presidential spokesperson remains unconscious while his wife stays by his side as he recovers from his injuries. Hee Joo looks devasted after learning about her husband's critical condition. She prays for his speedy recovery and is determined to protect him at all costs.

Another set of photos for the next episode shows Sa Eon interacting with his wife in sign language. The presidential spokesperson returns to work before fully recovering. The couple shares a stage, locks eyes, and steals glances while they give a speech together. According to the production team, the upcoming episode will reveal the mastermind behind the kidnapping.