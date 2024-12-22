When the Phone Rings Episode 8 Recap, Review, and Reactions

When the Phone Rings episode 8 aired on MBC on Saturday (December 21) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter shared new details about presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon while featuring his romantic journey with his wife and sign language interpreter, Hong Hee Joo. People in Korea watched the eighth episode on TV or streamed it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

With just three episodes left for the finale of When the Phone Rings, the mini-series shared new details about Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hee Joo in episode 8. The chapter began by revealing the reason behind Sa Eon's decision to choose the amusement park for confessing his love to Hee Joo. A photo of the female lead with her step-sister and step-brother captured her husband's attention while packing her things. The picture featured the siblings having a good time at the amusement park.

A New Beginning

Sa Eon knew Hee Joo's life unexpectedly changed that day. He wanted her to forget the painful past and focus on a new beginning. The presidential spokesperson chose the amusement park for their meeting because he wanted her to create good memories about the place. Though Sa Eon was happy and excited about his new beginning with Hee Joo, his wife was anxious.

The female lead was haunted by thoughts about being alone again and the nightmare of her husband calling it quits. The presidential spokesperson helped his wife in several ways. He stayed by her side during tough times. The male lead took his first day off in three years to spend time with his wife, but new challenges came their way.

The kidnapper sent coded messages to Sa Eon's father, Baek Eui Yong, while he was addressing the media. The messenger described himself as Paik Jang Ho's grandson and Eui Yong's son. He claimed to know what Sa Eon did. The messages captured media attention. They were eager to get Eui Yong's response to the messages. The presidential candidate remained tight-lipped.

A Trip to the Haunted House

In the meantime, Sa Eon received details about the kidnapper. His secretary shared the location from which the calls were made. The male lead drove to the mansion, which was home to the presidential candidate and his family. He cautiously entered the house and looked around. When the presidential candidate heard some noise, he went up to check. The kidnapper had a cryptic message for the male lead.

Sa Eon saw a short clip from a variety show playing on screen. Hee Joo received the same clip from the kidnapper. She became curious about it and contacted psychiatrist Ji Sang Woo. He was spending time with the orphans. Hee Joo visited the orphanage and asked his college friend about the mysterious case of missing children.

The psychiatrist took his friend to the mansion and shared information about the mysterious case. When Sa Eon noticed a vehicle was approaching the mansion, he came out to check and saw his wife with the psychiatrist. The male lead furiously chased the duo and stopped them. He gave a fierce warning to the psychiatrist and asked them to stay away from Hee Joo.

The presidential candidate then confronted his wife for recklessly going out. She told him about the cryptic message and the reason for secretly meeting the psychiatrist. The couple had an emotional conversation, which brought them closer.

The Complicated Family Connection

When the Phone Rings episode 8 shared details about the complicated connections between Sa Eon and Hee Joo's families. Their marriage had nothing to do with business dealings. Secrets and threats were the foundation of their relationship. Hee Joo's stepfather knew about Sa Eon and his relationship with the presidential candidate. He planned the marriage to protect his biological daughter.

The root of every problem was the mysterious child with anger management issues. He was the biological son of the presidential candidate. His wife recognized her son when she saw the kidnapper's sketch on TV. She secretly sends a message to her son while giving an interview.

Hee Joo's elder sister gathered some details about the complicated family connection. Although she confronted her father, he remained tight-lipped. Hong In Ah met Hee Joo towards the end of the episode and informed her that Sa Eon is not the biological son of Eui Yong. The news did not waver the female lead because she knew her husband had a lot to share with her.

The chapter introduced viewers to Sa Eon's biological father. He shared a secret message to his son. When the presidential candidate received the message, he decided to meet his father. The male lead remembered how he became a member of the big family. When Sa Eon reached home, he saw smoke coming out of the house. He rushed inside and saw his father lying unconscious on the floor. The male lead tried to rescue his father, but he ended up injuring himself. The viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Friday (December 27) for details about the incident.