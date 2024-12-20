When the Phone Rings Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

When the Phone Rings episode 7 will air on MBC on Friday (December 20) at 9:50 PM KST. Presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon will plan a secret team-up with the anonymous caller. According to the production team, the upcoming chapter will mark the beginning of Sa Eon's earnest investigation into the dangerous kidnapper. People in Korea can watch the seventh episode on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

When the Phone Rings is an ongoing MBC mystery thriller drama starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyu Ri. Kim Ji Woon wrote the script, and Park Sang Woo directed the mini-series with Wi Deuk Gyu. It premiered on MBC on Friday (November 22) at 9:50 PM KST. The romance drama airs as a Friday-Saturday drama on MBC.

Here is everything about When the Phone Rings episode 7, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The mystery thriller romance drama will air its next episode on MBC on Friday (December 20) at 9:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the premiere on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of When the Phone Rings Episode 7:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

When the Phone Rings episode 7 preview shows Sa Eon and Hong Hee Joo at the hospital. The presidential spokesperson stays by his wife's side as she recovers from her injuries. He looks tired due to sleeplessness, but the male lead still takes care of his wife with the utmost care. Hee Joo feels awkward around her husband because of his sudden behavior change.

Another set of photos for the next episode shows a conversation between Sa Eon and the anonymous caller. The presidential spokesperson unexpectedly starts flirting with the kidnapper. He proposes a team-up with the caller to catch the real kidnapper.

"Sa Eon will begin investigating in earnest to catch the dangerous kidnapper that threatened Hee Joo. Please stay tuned to see what methods he uses to protect Hee Joo. Please look forward to this episode, in which the feelings that [Sa Eon and Hee Joo] have been hiding until now will finally explode," the production team teased.