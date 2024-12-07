When the Phone Rings Episode 6 Preview Sends Fans Into a Frenzy; Will Baek Sa Eon Find Hong Hee Joo?

When the Phone Rings episode 6 preview has sent fans into a frenzy by teasing a few heart-fluttering scenes and a shocking plot development. It features presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon and his wife, Hong Hee Joo, enjoying time together. Although the couple looks happy, their happiness is short-lived because of a shocking incident.

The production team released the teaser video on Friday (December 6), shortly after the viewers expressed their disappointment over the cancellation of the episode 5 telecast. It teased a change in the relationship between Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hee Joo. The preview clip shows the male lead getting closer to his wife and spending quality time with her. He does not hesitate to show off his affection to her. The onscreen couple smile and pose for photos together, even while they are with their colleagues.

However, the footage ends with Sa Eon walking in the dark, screaming his wife's name. Did she go missing? The followers of this romance mystery thriller are eager to watch what happened to the Hee Joo. They are desperate to know if the male lead will find his missing wife before the end of the episode. After watching the preview, the viewers shared their thoughts online.

Viewers' Reactions

That desperate cry of Baek Sa Eon for her. He is confessing his care for her, and she goes missing? How? How? My curiosity is skyrocketing!

Why are they giving us a preview of episode 6 if they're not airing it this week? Why? Did they intentionally want to make us suffer more? But thanks for the previews, they're so cute.

They look so adorable posing for their little photo together. Watch Sa Eon frame it and leave it in his office once everyone finds out that's his wife.

[Ep6 preview] Baek Sa Eon always cared, we all knew, but it's the first time we actually will see fear evident on his face. He's afraid and scared of losing Hee Joo, a situation where he's helpless, and every bone in his body wants her.

This is so cute. Tilting their heads together, who would have thought that this cold-hearted man would smile a little at the camera, enjoying their moment? They intentionally started the cheating on his wife (with wifey) rumor.

The story is going to be interesting as more eps comes. He feels so desperate & shouting her name, he's afraid of losing her. This scene is enough to prove his range as an actor, where he shows emotion through his eyes.

When the Phone Rings Episode 6 Telecast

Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait two weeks to know what lies ahead for the onscreen couple. When the Phone Rings is currently on a hiatus due to the extended news coverage and the telecast of special news programs on the ongoing political turmoil in South Korea.

The mystery thriller will return with a new episode on Friday (December 13). Nevertheless, this chapter may not feature the ongoing tension between Sa Eon and Hee Joo. The viewers might have to wait until Saturday (December 21) to watch episode 6.

MBC has revealed that the mini-series is going on a two-week hiatus after the broadcast of episode 5. The broadcasting channel will air a special documentary on Saturday (December 14) at the time slot of When the Phone Rings. The documentary is about Han Kang, the first Korean Nobel Prize winner in Literature. The mystery thriller will not air a new episode on Friday (December 20). According to the production team, a recap of the first seven episodes will be telecast on Friday (December 20). Will they air back-to-back episodes next week? Stay tuned for updates.