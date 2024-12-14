When the Phone Rings Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

When the Phone Rings episode 6 will air on MBC on Saturday (December 14) at 9:40 PM KST. Presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon will lose his cool due to an emergency. According to the production team, the upcoming chapter will feature Sa Eon's explosive pure love. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

When the Phone Rings is a MBC mystery thriller starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyu Ri. This Kdrama premiered on MBC on Friday (November 22) at 9:50 PM KST. The romance drama airs a new episode on Fridays and Saturdays. Kim Ji Woon wrote the script, and Park Sang Woo directed the mini-series with Wi Deuk Gyu.

Here is everything about When the Phone Rings episode 6, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The mystery thriller romance drama will air its next episode on MBC on Saturday (December 14) at 9:50 PM KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of When the Phone Rings Episode 6:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for When the Phone Rings episode 6 shows Sa Eon and Hong Hee Joo enjoying a team outing with their colleagues. The presidential candidate stays with his wife, making communication and team unity an excuse. The onscreen couple enjoys time together while playing fun games with their colleagues.

However, the happiness does not last long due to an unexpected turn of events. The atmosphere suddenly changes because of an emergency. Sa Eon loses his cool in front of the rescue team. According to the production team, the romance between Hee Joo and Sa Eon will heat up in this chapter.

"Through this outing, Sa Eon and Hee Joo's will-they-won't-they romance will heat up even more. What will Sa Eon do now that he knows that threatening caller 406 is Hee Joo? Please tune in to see his explosive pure love," the producers teased.