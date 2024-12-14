When The Phone Rings Episode 5 Recap, Review, and Reactions

When The Phone Rings episode 5 aired on MBC on Friday (December 13) at 9:40 PM KST. The viewers were treated to several heart-fluttering scenes between Baek Sa Eon and his wife, Hong Hee Joo. Surprising revelations and flashback scenes took over this chapter. The mini-series picked up right from where it left off in episode 4.

The presidential spokesperson had not recovered from the shock of hearing his wife's voice for the first time when he joined the party. When Sa Eon entered the hotel, he saw Hee Joo going to the restroom with her mother. He followed her and overheard their conversation. The male lead realized that his mother-in-law does not treat his wife well. Sa Eon asked his mother-in-law questions about Hee Joo's selective mutism.

Although the male lead did not get a proper reply from his mother-in-law, he realized she was hiding something. The presidential candidate entered the party hall and observed his wife from a distance. Sa Eon saw Hee Joo walking out of the room while he was chatting with a few guests. When he received a call from the kidnapper, it alerted him. The presidential candidate went out, searching for his wife. He saw her standing on the rail. When Sa Eon saw Hee Joo accidentally slip out of the rail, he ran towards her.

The male lead was too focused on his wife. Her phone did not catch his attention. Sa Eon did not hear her voice or ask her anything about the call. After picking her up from the ground, he scolded her for standing on the rail. The presidential candidate asked her why she was on a call when she could not talk. He desperately wanted to hear her voice. Hee Joo did not answer him. She quietly walked towards the elevator.

Baek Sa Eon - Hong Hee Joo Romance

When The Phone Rings episode 5 teased a new beginning for presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon and his wife, Hong Hee Joo. The presidential spokesperson received a call from his secretary. He informed Sa Eon that the anonymous caller was in the hotel. Sa Eon became worried about his wife. He ran after her through the stairway. When the couple reached home, the male lead asked Hee Joo if she still had the scar on her leg. He checked the scar on her knee and asked how a small girl could hold her voice when a big dog ran towards her.

The viewers were treated to a flashback scene between Hee Joo and Sa Eon. The female lead dreamt of becoming a news presenter in her childhood. She secretly practiced reading the news. Her mother scolded her when she heard Hee Joo wanted to be a news presenter. She reminded her daughter that the world should never hear her voice.

When she heard her mother's words, Hee Joo felt sad and frustrated. She ran out of the house and saw a big dog on the road. Although the female lead ran as fast as possible, she fell on the road. Sa Eon rescued her from getting beaten by the dog. He gave her a piggy ride on the way back home because of her knee injury. Sa Eon had a secret crush on Hee Joo for over twenty years.

Sa Eon was so desperate to hear Hee Joo speak that he could not fall asleep at night. The male lead wanted to confront his wife, but he did not dare to ask her about selective mutism. The presidential spokesperson did not miss any opportunity to impress his wife. He prepared a special gift to congratulate her on her first day at work. Sa Eon arranged a welcome party to congratulate the new sign language interpreter.

Baek Sa Eon - Ji Sang Woo Rivalry

The rivalry between Sa Eon and Sang Woo took a new turn this week. The presidential candidate was shopping with his wife when she received a message from her college friend. Sa Eon saw the message and became jealous. He read the message about Sang Woo asking Hee Joo out for dinner. The male lead asked his wife to accept the offer. They went for a meal together.

Sang Woo and Sa Eon had a heated argument at the dinner table. The psychiatrist curiously asked the presidential spokesperson why he secretly enquired about him. The male lead was curious to know why the psychiatrist was close to Hee Joo. The atmosphere inside the room changed after Yuri teased Hee Joo and Sang Woo with her made-up college romance stories.

Sang Woo recollected his first meeting with Hee Joo in college. The mini-series featured a flashback scene between Sang Woo and Hee Joo. The female lead secretly applied for the news presenter's post. When her eyes caught a headphone and an audio mixer, she turned on the equipment and listened to the song. Sang Woo was taking a nap in the room. When he opened his eyes, he saw Hee Joo listening to music.

The Saviour

Hee Joo felt uncomfortable listening to the conversations between Sang Woo and Sa Eon. She walked out of the room to get some fresh air. After a while, Sa Eon went out in search of his wife. Hee Joo called her husband from the kidnapper's phone. She saw her husband crossing the road while taking over the phone. A car speedily rushed towards him. Hee Joo called his name laundry and ran towards him. She rescued him from an accident. Although Sa Eon heard her voice and asked her about it, she did not give him a proper reply.

In between all this happiness, Sa Eon received shocking news. He received details about the anonymous caller. The male lead guessed it right. It was his wife. The presidential spokesperson felt the pain. He drank a lot during the team dinner. His colleagues sent him home in his official car and went for another round of drinks. Hee Joo followed her husband in a taxi. When the female lead saw her husband sleeping inside the car, she took him home. They accidentally dripped inside their house and touched their lips for the first time.