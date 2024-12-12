When The Phone Rings Episode 5: Where to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More

When The Phone Rings episode 5 will air on MBC on Friday (December 13) at 9:40 PM KST. Since the mystery thriller romance drama is back after a small hiatus, the viewers are eager to watch the new chapter. According to the production team, the mini-series will feature romantic moments between the onscreen couple in the upcoming chapter.

The MBC mystery thriller romance drama teased a turning point for Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hee Joo in the episode 5 preview. It shows Sa Eon excitedly waiting to welcome Hee Joo to his office as the new sign language interpreter. He prepares a gift for her and walks towards her. However, his excitement turns into jealousy after he sees an exchange of messages between Hee Joo and Ji Sang Woo. Sa Eon signals his discomfort with furrowed eyebrows.

Where to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of When the Phone Rings Episode 5:

US - 7:40 AM

Canada - 7:40 AM

Australia - 11:10 PM

New Zealand - 1:40 AM

Japan - 9:40 PM

Mexico - 6:40 PM

Brazil - 9:40 PM

Saudi Arabia - 3:40 PM

India - 6:10 PM

Indonesia - 7:40 PM

Singapore - 8:40 PM

China - 8:40 PM

Europe - 1:40 PM

France - 1:40 PM

Spain - 1:40 PM

UK - 12:40 PM

South Africa - 2:40 PM

Philippines - 8:40 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills feature a team dinner to welcome Hee Joo as the new sign language interpreter. Sa Eon ignores his colleagues and focuses on his wife. His subtle smile while looking at her hints at a heart-fluttering scene.

Another set of photos shows Sa Eon and Hee Joo having fun during a company outing. An image shows Hee Joo smiling after seeing her husband removing his jacket with determination to win a game. A picture of the onscreen couple posing for a couple photo while making a heart sign with their hands hints at the beginning of a blossoming romance. The viewers can watch a turning point in the relationship between the onscreen couple.