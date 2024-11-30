When the Phone Rings Episode 4: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

When the Phone Rings episode 4 will air on MBC on Saturday (November 30) at 9:50 pm KST. The chapter will feature a tense confrontation between presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon and his father, Baek Eui Yong. People can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

When the Phone Rings is a MBC mystery thriller starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyu Ri. The romance drama airs as a Friday-Saturday show on MBC. Kim Ji Woon wrote the script, and Park Sang Woo directed the mini-series with Wi Deuk Gyu.

Here is everything about When the Phone Rings episode 4, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The mystery thriller romance drama will air its next episode on MBC on Saturday (November 30) at 9:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the premiere on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of When the Phone Rings Episode 4:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

When the Phone Rings preview shows a tense confrontation between presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon and his father, Baek Eui Yong. Eui Yong grabs Sa Eon by his collar. He furiously looks at his father. Sa Eon tries to protect his wife while his father angrily confronts him.

The newly released stills show Hee Joo attending the interview for the presidential sign language interpreter's job. Sa Eon shows no mercy to his wife during the interview. He asks tough questions. Watch the mini-series to see how Hee Joo performs during the interview.

"I hope viewers will be interested in this mix of the romance and thriller genres. If you pay close attention to how Sa Eon and Hee Joo's relationship transforms, you'll be able to discover both characters' charms," Yoo Yeon Seok teased.