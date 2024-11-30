When the Phone Rings Episode 3 Recap, Review, and Reactions 

When the Phone Rings episode 3 aired on MBC on Friday (November 29) at 9:50 pm KST. The chapter was packed with big revelations about presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon and his wife Hong Hee Joo. The third episode shared new details about the onscreen couple. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

When the Phone Rings episode 3 featured a different side of the presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon. The show picked up right from where it left off in episode 2. Sa Eon patiently waited for the kidnapper to call him after five minutes. Shortly after Hee Joo called her husband from the kidnapper's phone, there was an explosion at the presidential spokesperson's office building.

The mystery thriller featured a person walking into the office building as a delivery man. He leaves a small packet in front of the office room and knocks on the door. When a staff member opens the door, he finds a pizza packet. He takes it inside and asks his colleagues about the pizza delivery. When the staff member opens the pizza box, it explodes.

New Version of Baek Sa Eon

The presidential spokesperson reaches home after he regaining consciousness in the hospital bed. He approaches Hee Joo in hopes of finding out the truth about the intimate photo of her he received from the kidnapper. But the male lead hesitates. He asked a few questions about her kidnapping. Sa Eon then took her phone to check for evidence of hacking.

Sa Eon finds no traces of hacking on his wife's phone. He collects details about her college senior and psychiatrist, Ji Sang Woo. The male lead reads a message from the psychiatrist. He learns about the psychiatrist's plan to meet Hee Joo at a restaurant. The presidential spokesperson stages a run-in to the restaurant. He joins Hee Joo and Sang Woo at the restaurant. When Sa Eon starts grilling Sang Woo with personal questions, Hee Joo tries to stop him.

In the meantime, special administrative officer Park Do Jae secretly investigates the explosion at the presidential office. He gathers information about the incident from investigation officers. Do Jae witnessed an explosion. The special administrative officer saw a suspect on-site while investigating the case. He chases the mysterious man and sends him behind bars. During the police investigation, the culprit shares some details about the kidnapper.

The Twist

Hee Joo switches off the kidnapper's phone after hearing about the explosion. However, the sign language interpreter experiences the kidnapper's presence in the parking lot of her office. She feels scared after knowing that her car is in his control. The kidnapper leaves a cryptic message for Hee Joo through a song. She contacts Sa Eon as the kidnapper, believing that the mystery man wants her to call her husband.

Sa Eon calmly talks to the kidnapper and confidently tells them that no one can separate the couple. He buys ice cream and beer for his wife. Sa Eon asks Hee Joo if she is hiding anything from him. He mentions about their 20-year-old relationship. It leaves the viewers curious to know about their first meeting. How did the couple who got married three years back know each other for 20 years?

When the Phone Rings episode 3 features a heart-fluttering moment between the onscreen couple. It shows the male lead evidently becoming protective of his wife. The presidential spokesperson sleeps in Hee Joo's room. Though the female lead hesitates, Sa Eon provokes her. The onscreen couple ends up sleeping together.

The Trap

The kidnapper sets a trap for Hee Joo. He visits her father at the hospital. The mystery man contacts the female lead from her father's phone. The kidnapper confesses to the sign language interpreter that he knows that his phone is with her. He asks her what she demands from her husband. The mystery man threatens the female lead and asks her to continue calling her husband from his phone.

After the call gets disconnected, Hee Joo rushes to the hospital. She feels relieved when she finds out that her father is safe. Hee Joo experiences the kidnapper's presence. It happens when she is in a police car with the investigation officers who come to the hospital to investigate the missing person.

Hee Joo feels sick and gets out of the car. Shortly, Sa Eon came to the spot. He introduces Hee Joo as his wife to the police officers. The surprising plot twist leaves the viewers wondering why the presidential spokesperson did not hesitate.

The Childhood

Psychiatrist Sang Woo mentioned his childhood during a team meeting in the office. The doctor revealed that he was an orphan and spoke about a strange experience from his childhood. Meanwhile, the MBC drama shared Hee Joo's childhood trauma through a nightmare. The female lead did not lose her ability to speak. She is pretending to be mute because of her mother.

The third episode of this mini-series revealed the face of the kidnapper for the first time. He is not alone in the mission to destroy Sa Eon. Someone is operating behind him. Who could it be? Watch the mystery thriller on Saturday for more details about the kidnapper and his teammate.