When the Phone Rings Episode 3: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

When the Phone Rings episode 3 will air on MBC on Friday (November 29) at 9:50 pm KST. The chapter will feature a tense encounter between presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon and psychiatrist Ji Sang Woo. People can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

When the Phone Rings is a MBC mystery thriller starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyu Ri. It airs on Fridays and Saturdays on MBC. Park Sang Woo directed the mini-series with Wi Deuk Gyu. Screenwriter Kim Ji Woon wrote the script.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of When the Phone Rings Episode 3:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for When the Phone Rings features a tense encounter between presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon and psychiatrist Ji Sang Woo. The male lead stages a run-in while his wife, Hong Hee Joo, enjoys a meal with her friend at the restaurant. Sa Eon pretends to accidentally run into Hee Joo and Sang Woo after meeting with Na Yu Ri, portrayed by Jang Gyuri.

The presidential spokesperson smoothly joins his wife and her friend while they dine. He starts grilling the psychiatrist with personal questions. Hee Joo feels uncomfortable about the tense encounter between her husband and her friend. She pulls her husband away to talk to him about his demeanor. Before parting ways, the two men exchange their business cards with polite smiles. However, the intense gaze of the two characters teases tension.

"I hope viewers will be interested in this mix of the romance and thriller genres. If you pay close attention to how Sa Eon and Hee Joo's relationship transforms, you'll be able to discover the characters' charms," Yoo Yeon Seok teased.