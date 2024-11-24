When the Phone Rings Episode 2 Recap, Review, and Reactions 

When the Phone Rings episode 2 aired on MBC on Saturday (November 23) at 9:50 pm KST. The chapter followed presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon and his wife, Hong Hee Joo. Hee Joo continued to threaten her husband while pretending to be the kidnapper. People in Korea watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

When the Phone Rings episode 2 revealed more details about the relationship between Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hee Joo. The mini-series picked up right from where it left off in the premiere episode. It featured the telephonic conversation between the onscreen couple. After disconnecting the call, Hee Joo felt nervous. She was not sure if her husband believed everything.

When Hee Joo came out of the washroom, she tried to hide from Sa Eon. But he saw her. He took her to a quiet place and asked her about the incident. Sa Eon felt bad after seeing the injuries on his wife's body. He asked his secretary to collect all the information he could gather about the kidnapper as soon as possible.

When the Phone Rings Episode 2 Recap

Hee Joo called her husband and threatened him again. She tried to convince him to set her free from the marriage. But Sa Eon did not listen to the things she demanded. He was determined to catch the culprit. The male lead became protective of his wife. He made sure she was safe.

Hee Joo did not understand the reason behind her husband's change in behavior. Although the female lead was curious to know why her husband was trying to get closer to her, she ignored him. But when he made breakfast, her heart skipped a beat. She felt strange. Still, she did not stop making prank calls. Hee Joo called her husband again as a kidnapper. But this time, Sa Eon responded differently. He asked the kidnapper to call him back after five minutes.

When Hee Joo called Sa Eon again, she heard an explosion. The female lead became worried about her husband. She tried to contact him. But his phone was switched off. Hee Joo rushed to the house and searched for her husband. She waited the whole night for his return. When the male lead returned home, he was injured. Hee Joo did not know how to react.

The Hidden Romance

When the Phone Rings took the viewers through a flashback scene. It revealed some details about the relationship between Hee Joo and Sa Eon. The presidential spokesperson knew his wife was a scapegoat. He agreed to marry her to protect her from the evil. Sa Eon knew Hee Joo's mother would force her to marry somebody against her will. He wanted to protect her. That's why he asked her sister to switch the bride on the wedding day.

The mini-series is likely to reveal more details about the relationship between the onscreen couple in the upcoming episodes. Though Sa Eon looks cold from the outside, he seems to have hidden feelings for his wife. Will the kidnapper help the onscreen couple understand their feelings for each other?