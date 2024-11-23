When the Phone Rings Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

When the Phone Rings episode 2 will air on MBC on Saturday (November 23) at 9:50 pm KST. Presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon and his wife, Hong Hee Joo, will get closer to each other. According to cast member Yoo Yeon Seok, the viewers should pay close attention to the onscreen couple. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

When the Phone Rings is an MBC mystery thriller drama starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyu Ri. Screenwriter Kim Ji Woon wrote the script, and Park Sang Woo directed the mini-series with Wi Deuk Gyu. The romance drama airs Friday through Saturday on MBC.

Here is everything about When the Phone Rings episode 2, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of When the Phone Rings Episode 2:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for When the Phone Rings shows presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon and his wife, Hong Hee Joo, getting closer to each other. After receiving a phone call from the kidnapper, Sa Eon spends more time with his partner. He becomes protective of her.

"I hope viewers will be interested in this mix of the romance and thriller genres. If you pay close attention to how Sa Eon and Hee Joo's relationship transforms, you'll be able to discover more and more of both characters' charms gradually," Yoo Yeon Seok teased.