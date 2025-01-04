When The Phone Rings Episode 11 Recap, Review, and Reactions 

When the Phone Rings episode 11 aired on MBC on Friday (January 3) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter began with a flashback scene featuring Hong Hee Joo and Baek Sa Eon on their wedding night. The scene was accompanied by a narration by the presidential spokesperson. He explained how much he regretted being cold towards his wife during three years of marriage.

If he could turn back time, Sa Eon explained that things would have been different if he had expressed his love for Hee Joo from the first day of their marriage. The presidential spokesperson thought things would have been different if he had explained his thoughts about her. The male lead regretted not telling his wife that he felt at ease and happy when they were together.

Sa Eon was lost in thoughts while desperately searching for his wife after the tragic car accident. The male lead looked for her everywhere until he received a call from the detective. The police officer informed the presidential spokesperson that the vehicle was moving fast before the incident. It hit the guardrail and went straight down. The detective told the male lead about his team's plan to search the water body.

The Turning Point

When the detective was chatting with the presidential spokesperson, Hong In Ah, Hong Il Kyung, and Kim Yeon Hee came to the site. They desperately asked the detective about Hee Joo. After observing them for some time, Sa Eon noticed his mother's absence. He felt suspicious about her. The male lead asked the detective to check all possible CCTV and Dashcam footage for some clues about his mother's involvement in the crime.

The police officers did not notice anything suspicious in the clips. Sa Eon went straight home to check the dash cam footage from his mother's car. The male lead became suspicious again when he discovered the dashcam footage had been deleted. When the male lead was walking out, he met his mother. The mother-son duo had a heated argument about the incident.

Tense Confrontation

Sa Eon had no plans to give up on Hee Joo. He continued searching for her everywhere. Hee Joo and Sa Eon's colleagues volunteered to help the investigation officers in their search. When the detective informed Sa Eon that there was less hope for Hee Joo to return, the presidential spokesperson felt anxious and stopped the officer from completing his sentence.

Sa Eon asked the detective to request an arrest warrant against his mother because she is the prime suspect in the case. Initially, the detective failed to get an arrest warrant against the presidential candidate's wife. He managed to get the warrant on his second attempt. The detective arrested Sa Eon's mother while she was attending a press conference held by her husband.

During the police interrogation, Shim Kyu Jin stayed calm till the police officer revealed the reason for her arrest. When The Phone Rings episode 11 revealed that Kyu Jin killed her father-in-law. Though Sa Eon had the evidence, he wanted to use it at the right time. However, he could not hold back when his wife went missing. Sa Eon had a heated argument with his mother in the police interrogation room.

The Reunion

The presidential spokesperson asked his mother about Hee Joo. When she remained tight-lipped, he tried provoking her. Still, she did not tell him anything about his wife. The detective received clues after going through Kyu Jin's phone and dash cam footage. Sa Eon rushed to the place with the detectives.

Hee Joo nearly died at the hands of Min Do Ki. Kyu Jin had instructed him to kill Hee Joo if she got caught by the police officers. But Do Ki let's Hee Joo run away. While running for life, she remembers the initial days of her life with Sa Eon. Just like Sa Eon, Hee Joo regrets not expressing her feelings. She desperately hopes for a happy ending.

In the meantime, Do Ki locked the kidnapper and refused to set him free. Do Ki was locking the door when Paik Ui Yong came with the gun. He tries to shoot his son and sets him free. Hee Joo heard the gunshot and felt anxious. She gets scared when she hears the kidnapper's voice. Although Hee Joo tries to hide from the kidnapper and runs in front of a car, and sees Sa Eon coming out. The couple had an emotional reunion.

The Painful Separation

The happy reunion between Hee Joo and Sa Eon did not last long. The kidnapper jumped in front of the car and said something secretly to Sa Eon. Tears started rolling out of the presidential spokesperson's cheeks. He stood there helplessly, and the viewers heard a gun. The followers of this MBC mystery thriller are eager to see a happy ending for the couple.

When the Phone Rings