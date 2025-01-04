When The Phone Rings: Yoo Yeon Seok And Chae Soo Bin Dish About Their Favorite Scene

After watching the shocking cliffhanger of When The Phone Rings episode 11, the viewers are curious to know what lies ahead for Hong Hee Joo and Baek Sa Eon in the finale. While the followers of this MBC mystery thriller romance drama wait for the last episode, cast members Yoo Yeon Seok And Chae Soo Bin dished their favorite scenes from the mini-series.

Yeon Seok and Soo Bin chose the scenes between Hong Hee Joo and Baek Sa Eon communicating through sign language as their favorite scenes from the MBC drama. According to Yeon Seok, he felt emotional while filming a scene of Sa Eon communicating with his wife through sign language.

"There was originally a lack of communication between Sa Eon and Hee Joo, so Sa Eon learning sign language from Hee Joo and telling her in sign language, I look forward to working with you, interpreter Hong Hee Joo, stands out in my memory. Even while we were filming the scene, I felt emotional, and when I watched the moment in the drama later on, it felt touching then as well," the actor explained.

'Heartwarming'

Actress Soo Bin chose a similar scene and said it would have been heartwarming to see the couple secretly communicate through sign language. She said how learning something new to get closer to someone is touching.

"Sa Eon initially didn't know sign language, but then he gradually learned sign language, which is Hee Joo's language. I think the two of them communicating as if they were talking secretly to one another would have felt heartwarming for Hee Joo," the cast member shared.

When the Phone Rings, the MBC mystery thriller starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyu Ri, premiered on MBC on Friday (November 22) at 9:50 PM KST. Kim Ji Woon wrote the script, and Park Sang Woo directed the mini-series with Wi Deuk Gyu. The romance drama airs every Friday and Saturday on MBC. This mini-series will air its finale on Saturday (January 4).