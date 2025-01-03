When the Phone Rings Episode 11: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

When the Phone Rings episode 11 will air on MBC on Friday (January 3) at 9:50 PM KST. Baek Sa Eon, Hong In Ah, Hong Il Kyung, and Kim Yeon Hee will visit the accident site. They desperately wait in hopes of receiving good news about Hong Hee Joo. Shim Kyu Jin's absence from the accident site makes Sa Eon curious about her involvement in the accident. People in Korea can watch the seventh episode on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

When the Phone Rings, a MBC mystery thriller starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyu Ri, premiered on MBC on Friday (November 22) at 9:50 PM KST. Kim Ji Woon wrote the script, and Park Sang Woo directed the mini-series with Wi Deuk Gyu. The romance drama airs on Fridays and Saturdays on MBC.

The mystery thriller romance drama will air its penultimate episode on MBC on Friday (January 3) at 9:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the premiere on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of When the Phone Rings Episode 11:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

When the Phone Rings episode 11 preview shows Hong In Ah, Baek Eui Yong, Hong Il Kyung, and Kim Yeon Hee at the accident site. A photo shows Yeon Hee in tears after hearing about her daughter. Another image shows Il Kyung furiously approaching Eui Yong and grabbing him by the collar. According to the production team, Sa Eon becomes suspicious about Shim Kyu Jin's role in the accident after he notices that she is missing from the accident site.

The preview features Sa Eon and Kyu Jin at the police interrogation room. The presidential spokesperson furiously confronts his mother as he desperately tries to get clues about his wife's whereabouts. The production team shared details about Sa Eon's efforts to assess the situation logically and calmly.