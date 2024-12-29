When the Phone Rings Episode 10 Recap, Review, and Reactions

When the Phone Rings episode 10 kept the viewers on the edge with unexpected plot twists and story developments. The chapter took the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster. From heart-fluttering moments between Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hee Joo to Park Do Jae's painful confession, everything paved the way to the finale.

However, the interesting point is that Sa Eon's real identity is still a secret. Until the telecast of episode 9, the viewers did not know why Paik Jang Ho chose the child to replace his grandson. The chapter revealed that Jang Ho did not pick a random kid to become his grandson.

Jang Ho planned it even before he decided to kill his grandson. Episode 10 shared little information about Sa Eon. During a conversation between Sim Kyu Jin and Paik Ui Yong, Kyu Jin reminds her husband why Jang Ho introduced Sa Eon as his grandson. Ui Yong feels anxious after hearing it.

What could be the real reason for Jang Ho to choose the boy as his grandson? When the Phone Rings is only an episode away from its finale, the viewers can expect to get an answer in the upcoming episode.

When the Phone Rings Episode 10

The chapter began with a narrative by Hong Hee Joo. She was curious to know why it was difficult for her to live an ordinary life with Sa Eon. As the sign language interpreter is lost in thought while lying unconscious inside the car, Park Do Jae sends a message to the presidential spokesperson. He sends a photo of the fishing spot, asking Sa Eon to meet.

Sa Eon rushes to the fishing spot immediately after receiving the message. In the meantime, the kidnapper reaches the fishing spot under Do Jae's instruction. He looks for the professor everywhere and becomes excited after seeing Do Jae. After a short conversation, Do Jae attacks the kidnapper. The kidnapper becomes alert and begins to fight back. At the end of the fight, Do Jae ends up in a luggage bag.

Upon reaching the fishing spot, Sa Eon searches for his wife and notices a black bag. He opens the bag and finds Do Jae lying unconscious inside the bag, covered in blood. While the presidential spokesperson was busy confronting his secretary, the kidnapper decided to flee the place with Hee Joo. Somehow, Sa Eon notices it and decides to chase the kidnapper. When the kidnapper tries to run over Sa Eon, his wife crashes the car and escapes from it.

The kidnapper tries to hit the couple and ends up crashing the car again. He has a heated argument with Sa Eon. In between the tense confrontation, the kidnapper takes out a knife from his jacket to stab the presidential spokesperson. Do Jae tries to stop the kidnapper and ends up getting injured. The kidnapper flees after realizing that he could get caught soon.

Do Jae's Painful Confession

Do Jae tells everything to Sa Eon and confesses the reason for his revenge. The presidential spokesperson struggles to accept that his beloved secretary betrayed him. Hee Joo stays by his side and helps him endure the pain. News about the kidnapping spreads like wildfire while the kidnapper plans his next attack.

When the Phone Rings episode 10 features an emotional conversation between Sim Kyu Jin and the kidnapper. He confronts his mother for not helping him when his grandfather tried to get rid of him. Kyu Jin could not get much time to interact with her son because Paik Ui Yong came with his men. They try to capture the kidnapper but fail in their mission.

Ui Yong asked his wife to stop helping their son. Ui Yong warned Kyu Jin about the impact of supporting their son. Kyu Jin reminded her husband why Jang Ho chose Sa Eon as his grandson, and Ui Yong became anxious.

The Investigation

The police begin investigating the case without any cooperation from Do Jae. Sa Eon steps in to help the investigation officers. He interacts with Do Jae and convinces him to cooperate with the officers. The police dig out the mortal remains of the children and identify the victims. Ji Sang Woo helps the investigation officers in identifying the victims. Do Jae bursts into tears after seeing his twin brother's belongings.

The investigation was in full swing when the kidnapper executed his next plan. He kidnaps Hee Joo while she is attending the first death anniversary of Jang Ho with other family members. The kidnapper sets the place on fire to divert the attendees' attention. Hee Joo informs Sa Eon that something is fishy about the place. Shortly, the kidnapper contacts Sa Eon and tells him he will kill Hee Joo.

The presidential spokesperson decides to chase the kidnapper. But his wife stops him. Hee Joo requests Sa Eon to give her a chance to protect him. She confesses her love and says goodbye to him before crashing the car. The police find the vehicle and search for the passengers. As the search continues, Sa Eon addresses the media and reveals his real identity.

The presidential spokesperson then introduces Hee Joo as his wife and requests everybody to help him find her. He struggles to hold back tears while explaining everything to the reporters. The devastating cliffhanger of When the Phone Rings episode 10 kept viewers wondering if Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hee Joo would ever get their happy ending. The audience will have to wait until Friday (January 3) to know what lies ahead for the couple.