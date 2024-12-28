When the Phone Rings Episode 10: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

When the Phone Rings episode 10 will air on MBC on Saturday (December 28) at 9:50 PM KST. The upcoming chapter will focus on Baek Sa Eon, Hong Hee Joo, Park Do Jae, and the kidnapper. The preview features a heated conversation between Sa Eon and the kidnapper. People in Korea can watch the seventh episode on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

When the Phone Rings, a MBC mystery thriller starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyu Ri, premiered on Friday (November 22) at 9:50 PM KST. Kim Ji Woon wrote the script, and Park Sang Woo directed the mini-series with Wi Deuk Gyu. The romance drama airs as a Friday-Saturday drama on MBC.

Here is everything about When the Phone Rings episode 10, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of When the Phone Rings Episode 10:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

When the Phone Rings episode 10 shows Sa Eon searching for Hee Joo at the fishing spot, where she is being held hostage. The presidential spokesperson sees Do Jae lying unconscious and covered in blood. Another photo shows the onscreen couple anxiously looking at the kidnapper, who has injured his head. According to the production team, Sa Eon and Hee Joo get into a heated argument.

The promotional photos tease a conversation between the kidnapper and Do Jae. With only two episodes left for the finale, the viewers are curious to see what lies ahead for these four characters.