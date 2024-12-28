Love Your Enemy Episode 11: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Your Enemy episode 11 will air on tvN on Saturday (December 28) at 9:20 pm KST. The chapter will feature a tense confrontation between Yoon Ji Won and Seok Kyung Tae. Seok Ji Won and Han Young Eun calmly watch the two characters get involved in a heated argument. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Disney+.

The romance drama features the passionate love between a man and a woman. It premiered on tvN on Saturday (November 23) at 9:20 pm KST. Lim Hye Jin wrote the script, and Park Jun Hwa directed the mini-series. The K-drama stars Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi, Lee Si Woo, Kim Ye Won, Kim Kap Soo, and Jun Hye Jin.

Everything about Love Your Enemy episode 11, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How To Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Your Enemy Episode 11:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 9:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:20 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 am

South Africa - 1:20 pm

Philippines - 8:20 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Love Your Enemy episode 11 stills show Seok Ji Won, the chairman of Dokmok High School and an executive director at Seokban Construction, watching the physical education teacher, Yoon Ji Won, as she gets involved in a heated argument with his father, Seok Kyung Tae. The sneak peek photos feature tense moments between Yoon Ji Won and Seok Kyung Tae.

A picture shows Yoon Ji Won flashing her engagement ring at Seok Kyung Tae. Another image highlights Kyung Tae's fiery glare since he is not pleased with the couple's plan to get married. Amidst the tension, Han Young Eun calmly sits beside her husband with a warm smile. Seok Ji Won struggles to keep his eyes off Yoon Ji Won.

"With Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won having confirmed their love for each other, please stay tuned for the final two episodes to find out if they'll be able to overcome countless challenges and finally tie the knot," the producers shared.