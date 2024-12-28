Check In Hanyang Episode 3: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Check In Hanyang episode 3 will air on Channel A on Saturday (December 28) at 9:10 PM KST. After watching the surprising cliffhanger of episode 2, viewers are eager to know what lies ahead for Hong Deok Soo. According to the production team, the third chapter will focus on the relationship between Seol Mae Hwa and Deok Soo. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Check In Hanyang is a romance drama set in the Joseon era, following a group of interns at Yongcheonlu, the largest inn in Joseon. It will feature Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, Park Jae Chan, Kim Eui Sung, Yoon Je Moon, Han Jae Suk, and Kim Min Jung in lead roles. The mini-series premiered on Saturday (December 21).

In Hyuk portrays Prince Lee Eun, who hid his identity to enter Yongcheonlu. Ji Eun plays Hong Deok Soo, who disguises herself as a man to enter the inn. Gun Joo appears as Cheon Jun Hwa. He is an heir to Yongcheonru with a cute appearance. Jae Chan features Go Soo Ra, a young man from Hanyang. Park Hyun Jin wrote the script for the historical romance drama, and Myeong Hyun Woo directed it.

Here is everything about Check In Hanyang episode 3, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The historical romance drama will air its next episode on Channel A on Saturday (December 23) at 9:10 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Singapore, India, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the drama with subtitles on several streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Check In Hanyang Episode 3:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Check In Hanyang episode 3 will narrate the story of Mae Hwa and Deok Soo from Mae Hwa's perspective. The newly released stills show the present and past of the two female characters, making viewers curious to know if Mae Hwa will help Deok Soo hide her real identity. Watch the upcoming episode on Saturday to see what lies ahead for the two female characters, who were once close to each other. The third episode might feature a secret team-up between Deok Soo and Prince Lee Eun Ho.

"On the filming set, Bae In Hyuk and Kim Ji Eun are always discussing their scenes and being considerate of one another, and they work hard to create the best scenes possible. Not only do they always enliven the atmosphere on set with their cheerful energy, but thanks to the professionalism the two actors display through their serious focus and monitoring, they positively influence the production crew. We hope you'll look forward to seeing how the two of them build Lee Eun Ho and Hong Deok Soo's story and what kind of fun and entertainment they will deliver," the production team shared.