When the Phone Rings Ending Explained, Episode 12 (Finale) Recap, Review, and Reactions

When the Phone Rings episode 12 aired on MBC on Saturday (January 4) at 9:50 PM KST. The K-drama focussed on the romantic relationship between Hong Hee Joo and Baek Sa Eon in the finale. The first half of episode 12 followed Hee Joo as she desperately hoped for a reunion with Sa Eon. In the second half, the mini-series featured the impact of a long-awaited reunion between the couple.

While following Hong Hee Joo and Baek Sa Eon, the last episode of When the Phone Rings took the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster. It began featuring the sign language interpreter struggling because of a nightmare. She felt lonely and sad while waiting for her husband to return home.

Hee Joo felt excited when he heard about a donation made by Sa Eon from Jang Hyuk Jin, her husband's close friend. She thought of attending the press conference in hopes of meeting her husband. Hyuk Jin informed her that Sa Eon was not present at the venue. His representative told the media about the contribution.

Hee Joo felt lonely when she went out for Christmas shopping on a snowy night. The female lead walked home, decorated the Christmas tree, and waited for her husband. When Hee Joo heard the doorbell, she rushed to check if her husband had arrived. She felt disappointed after seeing Hong In Ah.

A Secret

In Ah told Hee Joo to stop waiting for Sa Eon because he would never return. Hee Joo started crying. She asked her step-sister to share the truth. She begged her sister to reveal the reason for her husband's disappearance. In Ah remained tight-lipped. She told Hee Joo there was no point in hoping for a reunion with Sa Eon because it would never happen.

Hee Joo became desperate to find out why her husband disappeared. She met Park Do Jae and asked him to tell her everything he knew about Sa Eon. Do Jae told her that Sa Eon initially wanted to disappear after getting his revenge. But then he changed his plan after he began living with Hee Joo. According to Do Jae, Sa Eon dreamt about living a happy life with Hee Joo.

When Hee Joo met Kang Young Woo, he shared details about how Sa Eon took tips from him about being an ideal husband. Young Woo told Hee Joo that Sa Eon always made efforts to make his wife feel happy. Hee Joo felt happy after hearing how Sa Eon treated her.

A Trip to Argan

Hee Joo was lost in thoughts when she received an international call. The caller did not say anything. But Hee Joo thought it could be Sa Eon. She tried contacting the person, but the call did not go through. When Hee Joo checked the country code, the call was from Argon. Shortly, she received an international mail. It was a thanking message from a school in Argan.

Hee Joo became curious and met Hyuk Jin. She asked him about the days they spent in Argon as correspondence. Hee Joo thought of going to Argon in search of her husband. Hyuk Jin tried to stop her, but she was desperate to meet Sa Eon. The sign language interpreter took tips from the reporter about where she could meet her husband in Argan. Hyuk Jin told her about the sunset spot.

Hee Joo went to Argan and visited the sign language school. Then, she went to the sunset spot and got caught by the militants. Sa Eon rescued his wife and hostages. He confronted her for risking her life for him. When she asked him to explain his disappearance, he said he did it to punish himself for the crimes of his father.

Sa Eon told Hee Joo that the kidnapper reminded him about his father's wrongdoings. The male lead explained how he felt after hearing about his father. The couple had an emotional reunion. They went to Korea and started afresh. He changed his name and got married to Hee Joo again.

The Happy Ending

When the Phone Rings featured a happy ending for all, including Ji Sang. Sim Kyu Jin received life imprisonment for her wrongdoings. Paik Ui Yong did not win the election. Min Do Ki received five years imprisonment for his crimes. Jung Sang Hoon reopened his restaurant. Hong Il Kyeong and Kim Yeon Hui were happy for Hee Joo and Sa Eon. Ji Sang Woo and Na You Ri announced their marriage. The kidnapper died during an encounter with the police.