When the Phone Rings Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

When the Phone Rings episode 12 will air on MBC on Saturday (January 4) at 9:50 PM KST. Hong Hee Joo desperately waits for Baek Sa Eon as she misses him after his unexpected disappearance. The production team asked the viewers to watch the last episode to see how their story ends. People in Korea can watch the seventh episode on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

When the Phone Rings, the MBC mystery thriller starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyu Ri, premiered on MBC on Friday (November 22) at 9:50 PM KST. Kim Ji Woon wrote the script, and Park Sang Woo directed the mini-series with Wi Deuk Gyu. The romance drama airs every Friday and Saturday on MBC.

Here is everything about When the Phone Rings episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The mystery thriller romance drama will air its penultimate episode on MBC on Saturday (January 4) at 9:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the premiere on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of When the Phone Rings Episode 12:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

When the Phone Rings episode 12 preview shows Hee Joo walking alone on a snowy night. She is lost in thought while looking up at the sky. The newly released stills show Hee Joo struggling to hold back her tears after hearing something from her step-sister, Hong In Ah. The photos also show Hee Joo meeting Jang Hyuk Jin, her husband's close friend.

"We're approaching the ending of the love story of Sa Eon and Hee Joo, who have been heading in one another's direction for over 20 years. To find out how their story ends, please tune into the final episode," the producers shared.