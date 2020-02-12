Modern medical science believes that death is the end of everything, and human consciousness ends when the brain dies. However, Wernher von Braun, a German and later American aerospace engineer who had worked in NASA once claimed that the existence of life after death and God is a reality.

Will humans live after death?

Von Braun made these controversial claims in the book named 'The Third Book of Words to Live By' written by Willian Nichols. The rocket scientist believes that the guiding principles of the universe are a clear indication that confirms the existence of God and the afterlife. He also wrote that the belief in an afterlife gives moral strength to people so that they can lead a fruitful life with ethics.

"In our modern world, many people seem to feel that science has somehow made such "religious ideas" untimely or old-fashioned. But I think science has a real surprise for the sceptics. Science, for instance, tells us that nothing in nature, not even the tiniest particle, can disappear without a trace. Think about that for a moment. Once you do, your thoughts about life will never be the same," said Von Braun in the book.

Von Braun also added that science has found nothing that can disappear without a trace, and everything will be transformed from one form to another.

Human energy does not die after death

Aaron Freeman, a top American physicist also believes in a similar concept. He believes that the universe is hardwired to conserve all the energy, and it includes the energy of human beings.

The physicist also made it clear that no energy is created in the universe, and nothing is destroyed, and what happens is the transformation of energy from one form to another. However, Freeman did not assure the existence of human souls as depicted in religious textbooks.