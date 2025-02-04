Genie, Make A Wish First Look: New Stills Tease Amazing Chemistry Between Suzy and Kim Woo Bin

Genie, Make A Wish has teased an amazing chemistry between Suzy and Kim Woo Bin through the new promotional stills. The images introduce Kim Woo Bin as Jinn, a genie who wakes up after thousands of years. The photos feature Suzy as Ka Young, a woman with emotional detachment and several personal problems. Her life is stuck with her routine and the rules set by her grandmother.

A promotional video still shows Suzy looking at Jinn while he boasts about his skills. The picture features her with a red trolly bag and a matching handbag, teasing a trip for the genie and his master. Another photo shows the genie with long hair. The blurred images of the people in the background tease an overseas location. The third image shows Suzy in trouble.

Genie, Make A Wish is an upcoming romantic comedy-drama featuring Kim Woo Bin and Suzy in lead roles. Screenwriter Kim Eun Sook, known for hits like The Glory and Heirs, wrote the script. There is a significant buzz for this mini-series among K-drama fans because of its casting. It will feature a reunion between Uncontrollably Fond stars -- Kim Woo Bin and Suzy.

The romantic comedy-drama will focus on the team-up between a genie who wakes up after thousands of years and a woman struggling with her day-to-day life. The genie will grant three wishes to his master, and the story will revolve around their conflicts around the three wishes.

Cast

Besides Suzy and Kim Woo Bin, the mini-series will feature Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun, Go Kyu Pil, and Lee Joo Young in supporting roles. Ahn Eun Jin will portray Mi Joo, a mysterious woman. Go Kyu Pil will appear as Sayyid, the loyal companion of Jinn in the form of a black jaguar. Lee Joo Young will play Min Ji, the only friend of Ka Young. Noh Sang Hyun will star as Soo Hyun, a wealthy person with a suspicious agenda. Soo Hyun is a building owner.

Genie, Make A Wish is scheduled to premiere towards the end of this year. Stay tuned for all the details about the episodes, air date, preview, spoilers, posters, teasers, and streaming details.