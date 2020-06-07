Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have been caught in dating rumors ever since the drama Crash Landing On You aired on tvN. The rumors again made their way into social media as the couple won the Tiktok Popularity award at the 56th Baeksang Awards held on June 5.

After the stars refuted claims of them being in a relationship multiple times, the couple during a press conference in 2019 had opened up about their relationship status.

The media was curious to know if Hyun Bin, who played Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok and business magnate Son Ye Ye Jin who played Yoon Se Ri, were a couple only on screen or their chemistry had continued even in real life. When posed the question, Hyun Bin had said that he along with Son Ye Jin had laughed it (rumor) off. She said that it did not affect them negatively or inconvenience them during shooting. "We worked together and, we were friends because of the work," Hyun Bin had said.

Reacting to the question, Son Ye Jin also said she wanted to work in a romantic comedy drama with Hyun Bin. She just thought that it would really be nice to work with Hyun Bin again after their movie Negotiation and there was nothing else to their relationship.

Speaking about the chemistry between Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, the director of Crash Landing On You Lee Jung Hyo had said: "If they had a rumor linking them together romantically, they would still be able to get going."

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin Shine at Baeksang Awards

Crash Landing On You was nominated in almost all categories (television) during the 56th Baeksang Awards. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin took home the Most Popular Couple award. Both looked stunning on the red carpet, and again proved they are still good friends.

One of the most popular award events of South Korean entertainment industry was staged without an audience this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, top stars from the television industry graced the occasion.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were also star attractions of the evening along with Ju Ji Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, Kim Hee Ae, Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Kwon Nara, Jung Hae In, Namgoong Min, Gong Hyo Jin, Kim Soo Hyun, Jo Jung Suk, Seo Ji Hye, Kang Ha Neul, and IU. Park Bo-gum, Suzy and Shin Dong-yup hosted the event for the third consecutive year.

Some days ago, rumors of Hyun Bin dating Song Hye Kyo were also making rounds on social media. The news has not been confirmed or refuted by the stars. But it was proved to be a rumor as Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo have not even been spotted together. Song Hye Kyo and her former husband, Arthdal Chronicles star Song Joong Ki were not present during the Baeksang Awards ceremony.