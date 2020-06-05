The winners of the Baeksang Arts Awards 2020 are being announced at the Korea International Exhibition Centre (KINTEX) in Ilsanseo Gu of Gyeonggi Province. Big names from the Korean entertainment industry have gathered together to honor the Best Director, Best Actor, Best Screenwriter, and other talented people in the Korean entertainment industry.

The movie that received the most number of nominations this year is the Oscar-winning film Parasite, and the television drama that topped the nomination list this year is KBS show When the Camelia Blooms. Netflix film Time to Hunt and Netflix drama series Kingdom also received two nominations each.

The winners of this year are being announced by popular actors by the film and television industry, including veteran actress Kim Hye Ja, actor Jung Woo Sung, Girls' Generation member Seohyun, Private Life actor Go Kyung Pyo, Train actor Yoon Shi Yoon, actress Lee Jae In, actor Kim Young Kwang, and actress Kim Hye Yoon.

The big winners of this year are likely to be Parasite by director Bong Joon Ho, House of Hummingbird by director Bora Kim, KBS drama When the Camelia Blooms, and tvN series Crash Landing on You.

Here is the complete winners list of Baeksang Arts Awards 2020:

Best Variety Show - Mr. Trot from TV Chosun

Best Educational Show - Giant PengTV from EBS

- Best Actress - Kim Hee Ae for JTBC series The World of the Married

Best Supporting Actor - Oh Jung Se for KBS2 drama When the Camellia Blooms

Best Supporting Actress - Kim Sun Young for tvN series Crash Landing on You

Best New Actor - Ahn Hyo Seop for SBS drama Dr. Romantic 2

Best New Actress - Kim Da Mi for JTBC drama Itaewon Class

Best Male Entertainer - Yoo Jae Suk for MBC show How Do You Play?

- Jang Yeon Ok for Great Escape Best Film –

Best Screenplay - Lee Sang Geum for Exit

Best Supporting Actor - Lee Gwang Soo for Inseparable Bros

Best Supporting Actress - Kim Sae Byeok for House of Hummingbird

Best New Actor - Park Myung Hoon for Parasite

Best New Actress - Kang Mal Geum for Lucky Chan Sil

Best New Film Director - Kim Do Young for Kim Ji Young: Born 1982

- Kim Seo Hee for The Man Standing Next Bazaar Icon - Seo Ji Hye

Stay tuned for all the updates all the winners of 56th annual Baeksang Arts Awards.